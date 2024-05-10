'If Re-elected, BJP Will Destroy Constitution, End Reservation': Rahul Gandhi in Kannauj

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh sought votes for Samajwadi Party President and Kannauj candidate Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (Source: ETV Bharat)

Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP at a joint election rally with AAP leader Sanjay Singh in support of Samajwadi Party President and Kannauj candidate Akhilesh Yadav on Friday ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election on May 13.

At the rally in Kannauj that goes to polls on May 13, Gandhi said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to become the PM again, he would definitely abolish the Constitution. "I promise that we will not allow anyone to touch the Constitution. It is an open secret that the PM has been solely working for Adani and Ambani in the last 10 years," he added.

Gandhi claimed that if voted to power, his government would cater to the public and not favour a certain section of the population for reaping benefits. "Every woman will be credited Rs 8,000 per month if we are voted to power. This time, we will emerge victorious by a huge margin and the BJP will be crushed," he added.

Taking a dig at the media, Gandhi said that that PM Modi controls the media remote. "The PM, to date, has never slammed the Adanis and Ambanis. However, with the political ground slipping, and the fear getting over him, he has started naming and shaming the business stalwarts," he added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, addressing the rally assured that the people of Kannauj would definitely vote INDIA Bloc candidates to power and save the democracy.

"Work has been done to take Kannauj to the heights of development. The SP-led government has ensured that major projects are finished on time and people can use those services at the earliest. Infrastructure has improved majorly under the SP-led government," he added.

Attacking PM Modi, Yadav said that it is a commonly heard notion that thieves fight among themselves when stolen wealth is not distributed equally. "The BJP is a party full of thieves. They are after the public's heard-earned money and the sanctity of the Constitution," he added.

He assured the people of Kannauj that they would work harder to increase development which has been stalled under the BJP-led government. "By the fourth phase of election, the backbone of the BJP has been destroyed and they are scared of the opposition's performance," he said.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that the BJP has been trying its best to end reservation and write a new Constitution to destroy the secular frame of the constitution.