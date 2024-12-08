ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Jaipur To Attend Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp of the party at Khedapati Balaji Ashram in Jaipur today.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Jaipur To Attend Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp
Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur Airport (ETV Bharat)
Jaipur: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday, December 8, to attend Congress's Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp at the at Khedapati Balaji Ashram. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and state LoP Tika Ram Jully welcomed him upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp of the party in Jaipur. The camp will be held at Khedapati Balaji Ashram in Jaipur today. Selected Congress leaders from across the country will be participating in this training camp. However, Congress leaders from Rajasthan are not allowed to attend the camp.

Speaking about the training camp, Gehlot said that regular training camps are organised to inform the upcoming generation about the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom movement, and the grand old party's ideology, principles, and programmes.

"Regular training camps are organised at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. Camps are also held in different states. Informing the new generation about Gandhi or the freedom movement and training them. As Rahul Gandhi says, our fight in politics is not personal but ideological. So, training camps are being held as per that so that the coming generations can do politics by knowing our party's ideology, principles, programs," Gehlot said.

Highlighting its importance, Gehlot asserted that The Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp of the party, in Jaipur is a revolutionary event and is indispensable for the country.

"So, I consider this a revolutionary event. Unfortunately, the democratic values are ending. I think people are scared of the kind of atmosphere that has formed. So, I think such programs are very much needed in the country," Gehlot added.

