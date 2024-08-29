Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Slam UP Govt After Dalit Girls' Bodies Found Hanging From Tree

Farrukhabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government after the bodies of two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree in Fatehgarh. The opposition alleged expecting justice under a BJP rule is a 'crime'.

Yadav took to his official X account and vented, lashing out at the Yogi government for their silence in the matter. He posted: "The silence of the BJP government in the case of the suspicious death of two girls in Farrukhabad is disturbing. Perhaps there is a double reason for this --

one is the BJP's anti-women thinking and attitude, and the other is their being Dalits. The Samajwadi Party will send a delegation in this regard to offer condolences as well as raise its voice for justice,".

Echoing the same, Gandhi too, took to X and uploaded a post in Hindi, taking a dig at the Yogi government in the state for their alleged indifference towards the case. He wrote: "Even expecting justice under a BJP government is a crime! What can one expect from those whose priority is not justice but hiding the crime even in the most serious incidents against the weak and the deprived?"

Hinting at the Yogi government's downfall, Yadav said that people have no hope left in the BJP government. "Whenever the BJP raises women's issues, there is only political gain behind it. That is why it raises its voice in opposition-ruled states, but in BJP-ruled states, it closes its mouth, eyes, ears and all doors of morality in the case of crimes against women," he added in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that security is the right of every daughter of India and justice is the right of every victim's family. She questioned why a father needs to raise such questions after a horrific incident like this.

"Doesn't a victim's father have the right to know the truth about the treatment meted out to his daughter? Why is the administration in a hurry to cremate the bodies of the girls?" she wrote in Hindi on X.

Commenting on the condition of Dalits in the country, she said that be it Hathras, Unnao or Farrukhabad, it is the same cruel story that is repeated everywhere. "So should the Dalits, backward, deprived, poor, women or whoever is weak, give up hope of justice now, she questioned. The Aam Aadmi Party, too, has slammed the BJP regarding the incident.

About The Incident: The bodies of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18 years, were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Tuesday morning. Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi said that the bodies were found in a mango orchard in a village near Kayamganj.

The father of one of the two girls alleged that both of them were murdered but the police said prima facie it appeared that the two girls died by suicide. Investigation is underway, police confirmed.