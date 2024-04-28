Lok Sabha Election 2024 | 'Modi Runs Govt For Billionaires, Patnaik For Select Few': Rahul in Odisha

Odisha: Modi runs government for billionaires, Patnaik for select few, says Rahul Gandhi

Cuttack (Odisha): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for 'select people' in Odisha.

Addressing an election rally in Cuttack's Salepur, Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.

"An agreement has been made between BJP and BJD in Odisha. VK Pandian is running the government in the state. Modi at the centre and Naveen in the state have only benefited certain people. Congress is fighting against both parties. Different classes are fighting for their rights. After the Congress comes to power in the state and centre, multiple schemes will be implemented for farmers, women and youth," he added.

"Congress got support in Telangana in the last assembly elections. We gave 5 guarantees. After forming the government, we have implemented them. BRS is now out of power there. Similarly, in the last 10 years, Narendra Modi has given benefits to only a handful of people at the Centre. Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together," Gandhi said, adding, "Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth".

Gandhi said if Congress came to power, it will "do five revolutionary works". "We will make a list of all the poor families, and one woman from a family will be selected and we will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually to her bank account. It is Rs 8,500 per month," he said.

"We will bring a scheme 'pehli naukri pakki'. All the unemployed youths with degrees and diplomas will get apprenticeships, we will give you the guarantee of your first job for a year. It will be in the public sector, private sector, government hospitals and offices," the Congress leader added.

Gandhi said that if Congress formed the government in Odisha, it would provide Rs 2,000 per month to women, Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths, 200 units of free electricity and LPG at Rs 500 per cylinder. "While uncle-ji has worked for 22 billionaires, we are going to create crores of lakhpatis," he said. He alleged that BJP refers to tribals as 'banabasi' or forest-dwellers instead of 'adibasi' or indigenous people. (With PTI Inputs)

