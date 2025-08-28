Rahul And INDIA Leaders Give A Miss To Goddess Sita's Birthplace Temple; Trigger A Controversy

By Dev Raj & Dharmendra Jha

Patna: ‘Mandir politics’ (Temple politics) and a furore erupted as Congress' Rahul Gandhi and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders gave a miss to the ancient Punaura Dham temple, which marks the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while resuming their ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sitamarhi in Bihar on Thursday.

Rahul and other leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, accompanying him, chose to visit another temple dedicated to Goddess Janaki (Sita) in the town.

The issue snowballed as the Congress and RJD leaders shied away from talking about the reason for doing so, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed it to be disrespect to Bihar, Sitamarhi and the Goddess Sita herself.

The BJP reminded that the Congress and other INDIA leaders had similarly given a miss to the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration ceremony and accused them of being "against the Sanatan dharma (religion)."

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav visit a temple dedicated to Goddess Janaki (Sita) in Sitamarhi, Bihar (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone of the expansion of the Punaura Dham earlier this month amid much fanfare in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It attracts a large number of devotees from different parts of the country and neighbouring Nepal, and is being developed on the lines of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya at a cost of over Rs 1,048 crore.

Nitish and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the expansion plans of Punaura Dham as the people of Sitamarhi demanded that it should be developed and made comparable to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Resuming his yatra from the Sitamarhi district Congress office, Rahul, sporting a white t-shirt that has become his trademark, with a white gamchha (thin towel) thrown round the neck and a white cap, went to the Janaki temple at around 8:30 am.

Tejashwi, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, and several others from the INDIA, accompanied him, though CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya chose to wait outside the temple.

The Grand Old Party leader and others offered prayers with the help of the priests at the temple, performed ‘aarti’ and obeisance, while spending several minutes there before reembarking on the yatra.

While all the leaders received garlands offered to the Goddess as blessings, the priests also placed a ‘chunari’ (red cloth) around the necks of Rahul and Tejashwi as a mark of special protection.

“Rahul ji and all of us prayed for the welfare of the country, state and the people. We sought blessings from Mata Sita that the country and Bihar progress and the people be happy,” Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar told reporters.

However, there was a tinge of sadness among the priests of Punaura Dham as Rahul and other INDIA leaders gave a miss to it. The present head priest’s heir apparent, Ram Kumar Das, told ETV Bharat that the temple had nothing to do with politics.

“They (Rahul and other INDIA leaders) did not come to the main temple of Sitamarhi, for reasons known to them only. We will not speak about anything further because we have nothing to do with party politics. People from all parties come to pray here. They (Rahul and other INDIA leaders) should have also come,” Ram Kumar said.

“However, it is a good thing that Rahul and other leaders did go to pray to Goddess Sita at the Janaki Temple in the town. It is also as old as Punaura Dham, and its significance is that it marks the place where the ‘chhathi’ (sixth-day ceremony after the birth of a child) of the Goddess was performed,” Ram Kumar added.

None of the senior Bihar Congress leaders answered questions on why Rahul and other leaders gave a miss to Punaura Dham.

However, the BJP leaders attacked Rahul, Congress and other INDIA leaders for not visiting the birthplace of Goddess Sita and instead choosing to go to another temple.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said: “One reason for Rahul, Tejashwi and other INDI Alliance leaders not going to Punaura Dham is that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar has provided funds for its development while Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the construction work that will be done there.”

“These leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and their other INDI Alliance partners, boycotted the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in a similar fashion. They have now shown disdain towards Mother Sita, that too at her birthplace. They are against the Sanatan Dharma. The people of Bihar, who take her name before taking the name of Lord Ram, will give them a befitting reply for this disrespect,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, the Voter Adhikar Yatra proceeded to Riga, which was once famous for sugar production, and then moved to other places. A large number of the supporters of the Congress, RJD and the Left parties lined the route to see their leaders. All of them greeted each other with ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (vote thieves, quit the throne).

The yatra stopped at Bairgania in Sitamarhi district to address a public meeting. The leaders dwelt on the issue of the right to vote and also touched on the issue of ‘foreigners’ and ‘intruders’ recently raised by Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders.

Addressing the people, Rahul said that though the name was ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, it was not limited to votes. He asserted that the vote was deeply connected to all the rights and facilities that the people enjoy in the country, hence it was imperative to protect it.

The Congress leader, who is an MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that Modi and the BJP were indulging in stealing votes at various places in the country, and now it was the turn of Bihar. He pointed out that the 65 lakh votes were struck off from the draft electoral rolls under SIR.

“The people of Bihar are politically awakened, and they will not allow even a single vote to be stolen. We will provide proof to the people and show that Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS were ‘vote chor’ (vote thieves), and have won elections by stealing votes,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul pointed out that the people of the state were supporting the yatra with their full might, and the situation has become such that even the children are saying that Modi steals votes.

Praising the people of Bihar, Rahul said he was enjoying the yatra due to their support and the fact that they were incomparable when it came to political awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi praised the people for assembling at the meeting to remove the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from power.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP want to replace democracy with authoritarian rule and kingship. They want to have the rulers at the top and the subjects at the bottom, which is opposite to the rule of the people under democracy. We have to unite to protect our right to vote, save democracy and the Constitution,” Tejashwi said on the occasion.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya slammed the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders for raising the issue of foreigners and intruders.

“The BJP leaders have been talking about the presence of illegal foreigners for quite some time and were threatening to beat and throw them out of the country. Not a single foreigner was detected in SIR, but 65 lakh names were removed from the electoral rolls. We have to unite to protect our right to vote,” Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

The yatra moved towards the East Champaran district. It will halt at a place called Dhaka, there for lunch and then move ahead to take the evening break in Motihari town, which serves as the district headquarters. The place is famous for Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 to protest the atrocities of the British on indigo farmers.

All the INDIA leaders present in the yatra will also address a ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ (Conference on the Constitution) at Motihari.

The 16-day, 1,300 km yatra to protest the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state started from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17. It will end in Patna on September 1.

