Rahul Accuses Modi Of 'Vote Theft,' Stalin Calls Voter Purge 'Worse Than Terrorism'; BJP Hits Back

By Dev Raj & Vivek Kumar

Muzaffarpur/ Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of manipulating elections through "vote chori" — stealing, cutting, and inflating votes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who joined Rahul in the "Voter Adhikar Yatra", also called the deletion of people from the electoral rolls “worse than terrorism”.

Stalin, who attended the yatra at Shahi Darbar along the National Highway 57 at Baruar in Muzaffarpur district, soon became the centre of attraction among the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) supporters. His sister and Lok Sabha member from Thoothukudi constituency, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, accompanied him.

“Narendra Modi wins elections through ‘vote chori’ (stealing of votes), getting them cut, or increasing their number. The Election Commission (EC) helps Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this,” Rahul said while participating in a dialogue with the people at Jarang High School at Gaighat in Muzaffarpur district.

The Congress MP from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh added further that Modi, Shah and the EC were stealing votes for the past 10 years to suppress the voice of the people’s heart.

Rahul, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, added that he started understanding it and getting its evidence in 2023, but the Modi government passed a law to ensure that no legal action could be undertaken against the election commissioners.

“That law was silently, stealthily passed because the election commissioners were helping in 'vote chori'. What was the need for the law if they were working honestly? The stealing of votes is aimed against the Dalits, other backwards classes, extremely backwards castes, the minorities, and the poor among the general castes,” Rahul added.

Speaking further on the occasion, the Congress leader gave two guarantees to the people – removing the 50 per cent ceiling of reservation and conducting a caste census in the country – if his party came to power.

“I give a guarantee that the Congress will break the 50 per cent wall of reservation in the country, crush it to powder, and throw it away. The second guarantee, which I have already told Modi, is that we will conduct a caste census. It will reveal everything and separate milk from water (oil from water),” Rahul said.

The Congress leader asserted that the “Gujarat Model” was not an economic model, but was associated with the stealing of votes, and has travelled from Gujarat to the Centre and later implemented in states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka.

Participating in the dialogue of the yatra leaders with the people, Stalin asserted that the “striking off the names of 65 lakh voters from the electoral rolls was the murder of democracy.”

“Isn’t removing the names of the people residing in their own motherland and place of birth more dangerous than terrorism? Isn’t doing so despite the people possessing the identity cards not destruction,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister asked.

I'm in Bihar to support Rahul, Tejashwi fight: Stain

Speaking in Tamil with the help of an interpreter who translated it into Hindi, Stalin asserted that he came from 2000km away to support the fight of his brothers, Rahul and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, against such injustice. He praised the people of Bihar for sounding the war bugle against the danger to democracy.

Talking about the friendship of Rahul and Tejashwi, which has been developing over the last few years, and captivated the people of the state during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin pointed out that it was not just political, but was a “true friendship” between two brothers, who have united for the welfare of the people.

Stalin, who happens to be the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, prophesied that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance would lose in the Bihar Assembly elections if elections were held properly and impartially, hence it was conspiring through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to prevent the people from exercising their franchise.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister added that he and other Opposition leaders founded INDIA in Patna in 2023 for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and it stopped the BJP, which was dreaming of 400 seats, at just 240 seats.

Addressing the audience, Stalin said: “Your victory in Bihar will lay the foundation of INDIA’s victory in the country.” He promised to come to the swearing-in ceremony after the alliance wins in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at the dialogue, Tejashwi asked the people and supporters of the INDIA bloc parties in Bihar – RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) – to stay united in the coming polls.

“All of you stay united. We will fight the Assembly polls together on all 243 seats. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will not be able to open its account there. NDA means ‘Nahin Denge Adhikar’ (Will not give the rights),” Tejashwi added.

Earlier, as the yatra started from Darbhanga and moved towards Muzaffarpur, with Rahul, his elder sister and Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi, and others rode motorcycles to lead it. The security personnel had a tough time throwing a protective cordon around them on the way.

The INDIA Bloc leaders stopped at a high school ground in Berua after entering the Muzaffarpur district to have lunch.

The INDIA leaders conducted a roadshow in Muzaffarpur town in the evening before proceeding towards Sitamarhi district. They will camp there for the night.

The 16-day, 1300km Voter Adhikar Yatra was launched on August 17 against the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. It is scheduled to end on September 1.

'PM Modi pure like Gangajal': BJP hits back

The BJP on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi pure like the holy waters of the Ganga as it hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for denunciation of the 'Gujarat model' and alleged that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt and "chor" family.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's fierce attack on Gandhi came after he alleged that the Gujarat model, projected by the ruling party as a showpiece for growth when Modi was the state's chief minister, was "all about vote chori" during his public meetings in Bihar.

"If there is one family that is the most corrupt and 'chor' (thief), then it is the 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in corruption cases," Bhatia alleged and reminded Rahul Gandhi how his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan against PM Modi had backfired.

Modi is "pure like the Gangajal" as he is fully dedicated to the service of people, the BJP spokesperson said.