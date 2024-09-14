ETV Bharat / state

Ragpicker Injured in Kolkata Explosion

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

The incident took place in Central Kolkata in which a 58-year-old ragpicker identified as Bapi Das met injuries in his right wrist and was referred to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: A ragpicker was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday, a police officer said. The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said. The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.

