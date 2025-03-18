Ragging Victim: Kerala's Savithri, Who Removed Her Eye, Aspired To Become A Doctor, Finally Dies

Kasaragod: A 30-year-old battle in multiple rehabilitation centres finally came to an end on Monday, March 17, after Savithri Mundavalappil, who hailed from Kerala, passed away at the age of 45.

She breathed her last after she suffered a cardiac arrest at the Kasaragod District Hospital in Kanhangad. Savithri, who aspired to become a doctor, however, went into deep depression after she became a victim of ragging in her college. The impact of the ragging was so much that her right eye had to be removed. Savithri was a pre-degree student when she was ragged in her college.

The information about Savithri was confirmed by Clint Joseph, her long-time counsellor and psychologist at the Snehalaya Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Centre in Manjeshwar.

She is survived by her 73-year-old mother Mundavalappil Vattichi, who works as a daily-wage labourer, and three elder sisters: Shantha, Thankamani, and Sukumari, who are employed in rolling beedis for the Kerala Dinesh Beedi Workers' Central Co-operative Society.

Savithi's father, Palathera Ambu, passed away when she was just an infant. Savithri became an inspiration for her village Vengat, located in Cheruvathur Grama Panchayat after she achieved First Class in Class 10 examinations, way back in 1995.

The teachers at the Government High School, Kuttamath, where Savithri studied, believed that she would help her family and improve their condition. Savithri was an aspirational girl, who also had a passion for singing and dancing. She had earned several accodoles at School Kalolsavam. She always saw herself as a doctor and told her mother that a bright future awaited the family. She also used to tell her mother that they would build a great house and there would be a doctor in the Mundavalappil family.

Her mother also believed that her youngest daughter had everything in her to achieve her dream and if not a doctor she would at least become a teacher. But something else was written in Savithri's destiny.

She was enrolled in the science stream at the Jawaharlal Nehru Arts and Science College in Kanhangad. She was the first in her family to reach this far. But on the first day of college, her seniors, especially male students allegedly ragged her and that had a long-lasting impact on her. Her alleged ragging continued for the second and the third day.

Frustrated by the behaviour of her seniors, after the third day when she came home, she vowed that she would never ever go to college.

Only at the age of 16, Savithri became a victim of ragging. This was in 1996. However, ragging derailed her career and life as she was confined to her house. It also became a topic of discussion in the neighbourhood.

As the family did not file a formal police complaint, a case was not registered. Vattichi, later revealed that Savithri did not file a complaint at that time because she did not have a clear understanding of ragging.

In 2005, she decided that she no longer wanted to see those who had caused her pain and gouged out her right eye, plunging herself into darkness. The vision in her right eye was completely lost. After enduring a life of suffering for over 29 years, Savithri eventually succumbed to death. She lived with the trauma of being a ragging victim for almost three decades. During this period, Savithri sought treatment at several hospitals and attempted suicide multiple times.

For years, Savithri was shifted between mental health institutions, including the Mental Health Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and later Snehalaya Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Centre in Manjeshwar. At Snehalaya, caregivers tried to help her regain a sense of normalcy. She participated in activities, engaged with others, and slowly improved. But life never returned to what it once was. Her mother, who lived in a fragile tiled-roof hut wrapped in tarpaulin, longed to bring her home. Government support for a proper house was only approved in 2024-25— too late to reunite Savithri with her family.

Four days before her death, she developed a fever and was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru. Later, she was moved to the District Hospital in Kanhangad, where she passed away on March 17.

Savithri’s story is not just one of personal tragedy—it highlights the long-term consequences of ragging and the failure of institutions to protect students. In 2010 the Kerala High Court took notice of her situation, bringing some attention to the dangers of ragging. However, systemic change remains slow. Despite laws against ragging, many victims still suffer in silence, unable to seek justice. Her case also underscores the urgent need for better mental health support and rehabilitation for those affected by severe trauma.