Himachal Pradesh: Four Senior MBBS Students Of Tanda Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Kangra: Four senior MBBS students of Tanda Medical College in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were suspended for alleged ragging incident. The college authorities took the action based on the preliminary investigation report of its anti-ragging committee.

Tanda Medical College principal Dr Milap said two of the students have been suspended for a year and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each while the other two have been suspended for six months along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The junior students had accused the four seniors of ragging following which, the college's anti-ragging committee initiated an investigation. During the probe, the allegations of ragging were found to be true.

Dr Milap said that action has been taken against the guilty students as per the rules. "Any kind of indiscipline inside the college campus will not be tolerated here," he said.

DSP Kangra Ankit Sharma said the case has not yet come to the notice of the police. If any such complaint is received from the college administration, action will definitely be taken, Sharma said.

Tanda Medical College has always hit the headlines regarding ragging incidents. In 2023, ragging allegations were made against senior MBBS students. In 2009, 19-year-old first-year-student of MBBS, Aman Kachru was badly beaten up by four senior students during ragging in the hostel at Tanda Medical College. Aman had later succumbed to his injuries.

Read more

Several Universities Take Anti-Ragging Measures Ahead of New Session