Despite Stringent UGC Rules Ragging Allegations Resurface at Berhampur MKCG Medical College

Berhampur: A fresh allegation of ragging has surfaced at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, with second-year MBBS students reportedly being targeted by the seniors. The incident came to light after the parents of some second year students raised a complaint with the National Medical Commission (NMC) which directed the institution to inquire. Following the complaint, the college’s anti-ragging cell convened a meeting on Friday involving senior officials, faculty heads, and local police officers and office bearers of the students' union besides the second year students to address the issue.

According to sources, the incident took place around 20-25 days back, when the second year students, initially being accommodated in a separate hostel, were asked to shift to another where they had to share their rooms with seniors. Soon after they complained to their parents of being harassed in their rooms by their seniors. The complaint also stated that the harassment took place after switching off the lights and in case any of the juniors resisted to do what was asked, they were beaten.

Medical college authorities have expressed serious concern over the allegations and initiated an investigation. According to the anti-ragging cell, the issue arose after first-year students were transferred to new hostels upon moving into their second year. The complaint has also been flagged with the University Grants Commission.

Dean Prof. Dr. Suchitra Das confirmed discussions with hostel wardens and some students to gather information on the alleged ragging incidents. However, no one has come forward with specific details so far. “If any evidence of ragging is found, strict action will be taken,” said Dr. Das. The anti-ragging committee reportedly visited all the hostels to probe but none of the students came forward to speak up, she added. Even the students attended the committee meeting but they remained tight-lipped even after being assured that their identities would not be divulged.

The probe report will be sent to the NMC. But all students vehemently refused that any such incident took place, Dr Das added.

Despite the stringency in anti-ragging rules laid by the University Grants Commission, the MKCG Medical College has seen four ragging cases in the near past, this year. In one of the incidents, some students were suspended and others asked to vacate hostel. Not only MKCG medical college, a majority of ragging incidents are being reported from medical colleges across the country.

This year on June 26, a case of ragging was flagged at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan where a first year student accused senior students of summoning him to a hill near the college and making him perform 300 sit-ups, injuring him severely. The college administration suspended seven students and registered a case against them .

Similarly, four senior MBBS students of Tanda Medical College in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were suspended for alleged ragging incident in June 2024. The college authorities took the action based on the preliminary investigation report of its anti-ragging committee.

Four senior doctors of Maninagar's Narendra Modi Medical College, run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust, Gujarat, in May 2024, were suspended on charges of ragging. During ragging, junior doctors were kept hungry and mentally tortured.

Amar Shaheed Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyao Singh Medical College in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, had also been in the eye of a ragging storm in August 2024 when senior students allegedly tried to rag two first year students in the medical college. When both the students opposed it, the senior students beat them up fiercely.