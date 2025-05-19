ETV Bharat / state

23 Held For Cheating Women On Pretext Of Exchanging Old Ornaments In UP

The gang had cheated around 36 women in villages under Chandapur and Maharajganj police stations.

As many as 23 members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating women in villages on the pretext of giving them new jewellery in exchange for old ones, were arrested by Raebareli police
The accused at Raebareli police station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raebareli: As many as 23 members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating women in villages on the pretext of giving them new jewellery in exchange for old ones, were arrested by Raebareli police.

The gang had cheated around 36 women in villages under Chandapur and Maharajganj police stations. Basing on a complaint filed by the victims, police had started an investigation with SOG to nab the accused. The gang members' modus operandi involved exchanging old utensils with new ones initially. Once the gang members gained the trust of the women, they then gave them the offer of exchanging old ornaments with new ones. The unsuspecting women in the villages fell in the trap and gave the accused their old ornaments. However, the accused fled without leaving a trace.

All the accused are residents of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and had cheated people in Rajasthan, Jhansi and Lucknow as well. The accused are Anita, Rekha, Gudiya Devi, Pooja Devi, Asha, Priya Devi, Priya Kumari, Nirma Devi, Raju Malhar, Nikki Toppo, Milan Malhar, Raju Malhar and Shambhu Soni. They were involved in cases reported from Chandapur.

Similarly, Bhikhni, Kranti Devi, Gudiya, Gayatri Devi, Kavita Devi, Satyam Malha, Phudka Malha, Manoj Malha, Santosh Kumar and Bhola were arrested for their involvement in incidents reported from Maharajgang.

Police have recovered jewellery from them, the value of which has not been disclosed yet. The masterminds, Vinodmal Pahadi and his wife Pyari Devi, residents of Surkhapa in Hazaribagh are still at large.

