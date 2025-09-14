ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi's Face On Rice Grain: Raebareli Artist Impresses Congress Leader

Naseem presented portraits of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, all made on grains of rice and lentils. He even painted Rahul's image with acrylic colours on a grain of a pigeon pea (toor dal). Seeing this rare craft, Rahul praised the artist for his dedication and skill.

Raebareli: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi received a pleasant surprise during his recent visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, on September 11. While interacting with people, he was shown his own portrait carved on a single grain of rice. The unique artwork was created by local artist Mohammad Naseem, who is known for his extraordinary talent of making miniature paintings and engravings on grains.

According to Naseem, Rahul asked him about the secret to such fine craftsmanship and assured him that artists like him would receive greater recognition if Congress came to power.

Naseem says he has been practising this art since 1999 and has earned five world records for his work. Over the last 25 years, he has brought Raebareli international fame through his miniature creations. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has also admired his work and extended support to him on many occasions.

The artist has also engraved portraits of several renowned personalities, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and many others, all on grains of rice. His talent has been recognised in Mumbai and other places where famous personalities have appreciated his skill.

Recently, Naseem also created a portrait of Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on a lentil grain, following which Sharma invited him for a meeting in Amethi.