'Radioactive Device' Case: Faridabad Buyer Called For Questioning To Dehradun

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A man from Faridabad, who wanted to buy the fake radioactive device, has been called to Dehradun for questioning today. Six persons have been arrested in this case till now.

Fake radioactive device (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dehradun: While investigating the case involving seizure of a fake radioactive device from a rented house in Dehradun's Rajpur area, police have called a Faridabad-based buyer, who had sent an agent to procure it, for questioning.

Six persons were arrested for trying to sell the fake device and Rs 6 lakh was recovered from the agent. The man from Faridabad has been called to Dehradun on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police had conducted a raid in the flat of former Income Tax Commissioner Shwetaabh Suman located in Brook and Woods Society and recovered the suspected radioactive device from the spot. Five accused were taken into custody on the spot and after interrogation, they were produced in court after which, they were sent to jail.

Later on Sunday, another accused, Rashid from Saharanpur, was arrested for his involvement in the purchase and sale of the device, and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, the device was tested by the Radiation Emergency Response Team of Narora Atomic Power Station from Bulandshahr. After which, it was found that there was no radioactive material in the device. Since some traces of chemicals were present in the device, it was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for further testing. The team reported that chemicals were used in the device in an incorrect manner and without any standard protocol.

SSP Ajay Singh said that a person from Faridabad had sent his agent to Dehradun to buy the device. The agent told police that the buyer is fond of keeping antique items. He also has a license to buy and store such things, the agent had told.

Thus, the buyer from Faridabad has been called for questioning today and his license will be examined by police. Further action will be taken only after questioning, investigators added.

