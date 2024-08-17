'Radioactive' Alarm On Cargo Premises at Lucknow Airport Triggers Panic

Lucknow: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport of the capital became a scene of frenetic activity on Saturday at around 10 am after a shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm of radioactive material, an official statement said. As soon as the alarm rang, the cargo premises of the airport were evacuated in a hurry. CISF and local police also reached the spot, along with the SDRF and NDRF teams.

An official statement issued by the airport read, "A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the cargo area of the Lucknow Airport."

It added, "The National Disaster Response Force, called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm, has declared the shipment safe." "There was no casualty, and there was no threat to life or injury. The airport operations are running smoothly and have not been impacted," the statement added.

The luggage of passengers going to Guwahati by Indigo flight in the morning and the cargo luggage were being scanned on the cargo premises. At that moment, when a shipment of cancer medicines passed through the scanner, the radioactive alarm was activated and started ringing.

The airport administration immediately informed the security personnel as well as the NDRF and SDRF teams about the security alarm. Soon after that, the cargo area was evacuated for security reasons and the goods kept in the cargo were also thoroughly searched. There has been no impact on the operations of the airport and no casualties have been reported. The investigation into the incident is underway.