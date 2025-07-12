ETV Bharat / state

Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Radhika Yadav, a young tennis player, was shot dead by her father after an argument over her tennis academy.

Radhika Yadav, a young tennis player, was shot dead by her father after an argument over her tennis academy.
File Photo: Radhika Yadav (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram police presented Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav, the accused in her murder, in court after completing a one-day police remand. The court has ordered 14 days of his judicial custody.

Radhika Yadav, a rising tennis player who ran a tennis academy in Gurugram, was allegedly shot dead by her father on July 10 while she was working in the kitchen. As per the FIR, Deepak Yadav fired at his daughter from behind using his licensed revolver, following an argument over her refusal to shut down her academy.

During interrogation, Deepak told police he was disturbed by societal taunts that he was living off his daughter's income. Despite his insistence, Radhika refused to close the academy, leading to a fatal confrontation.

Reacting to the incident, Dronacharya Awardee Mahabir Phogat strongly condemned the murder, saying, "What Radhika's father did is an unforgivable crime. He should be given strict punishment. Daughters must be treated equally and given the same freedom as sons."

He also cited his example of empowering his daughters, who brought pride to the nation in wrestling.

Radhika's former coach, Ankit Yadav, also expressed shock. He revealed that Radhika was committed to her tennis training and was always accompanied by her father during the COVID-19 training phase. "She was a promising player who never came alone. Her father always accompanied her," he said.

Deepak Yadav remains in judicial custody, while investigations continue.

