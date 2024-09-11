Devotional Fervour and Gaiety Mark Radha Ashtami Celebrations in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Radha Ashtami Celebrations in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: Radha Ashtami is celebrated with as much enthusiasm in Braj Bhoomi and Barsana as Radha Rani's festival is in Jaipur. According to historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, in historical contexts, Jaipur has become Radha ji's parental and in-laws' place. Krishna temples built in the streets of Jaipur are incomplete without Radha Rani.

Be it the historic Govind Devji temple or Gopinathji's or Ladliji's temple in Ramganj or Brajnidhiji in City Palace. Similarly, Krishna looks incomplete without Radha in Radha Damodar and many other temples. Jitendra Singh says that the Krishna devotion of the kings associated with the Jaipur royal family keeps the pink city connected to Braj and Barsana.

Unique story of Radha's marriage: According to Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, King Sawai Pratap Singh of Jaipur was a great devotee of Krishna. He was the ruler who got the historical building like Hawa Mahal built after taking inspiration from Krishna's peacock crown. He also composed many verses and poems based on Lord Krishna. It is said that once the king was asked in a dream by Jaipur's deity Govind Dev ji himself to get Radha married. To fulfill this dream, Sawai Pratap Singh got the temple of Brajnidhiji built in the City Palace and started the programs of Radhaji's marriage.

The king himself was on the side of the groom and the responsibility of Radha Rani's in-laws was given to the then Prime Minister of the state Daulatram Haldia. After this, Radha ji's baraat, which started from the City Palace, after completing all the marriage rituals, reached Haldia Haveli in Johri Bazar, where all the rituals were completed as per the customs. It is said that Sawai Pratap Singh himself had reached there with Lord Brajnidhi seated on an elephant and the feudal baraatis. In this way, Johri Bazar in Jaipur is Radhaji's maternal home and City Palace is Radhaji's in-laws' house.

Gifts received by Radha Ji in dowry: Daulatram Haldia considered Radha Ji as his daughter and got her married. In this regard, he handed over several villages as dowry after the marriage. A garden outside the Zorawar Singh Gate, priceless jewels, diamonds, emeralds and valuables were also given. After this marriage, Radha Ji is seated in the temple of Brajnidhi. Years later, generations of the Haldia family go to the temple located in the City Palace with Sinjara on every Gangaur and Teej and worship.

Jaipur is Radhaji's in-laws' place and also her parental home. Radhaji is seated in the Ladliji temple in her child form with her eight friends. One of them is older than Radha ji and the rest are of the same age. Radha ji's childhood games are depicted in this temple. According to Shekhawat, when a saint brought Radhaji's idol from Vrindavan to Jaipur, Radhaji's idol was installed in the Ladliji temple in Ramganj market. Even today, all the rituals, from the food of Radha ji seated in the child form in the temple, are performed according to that child form. Grand programs are held in this temple on every Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami.

This is how Radha met Govind: According to historian Jitendra Singh, Amer King Mansingh I built the Radha-Govind temple in Vrindavan with red stone. In the tenth century, due to fear of invaders, King Vrihad Bhanu of Orissa took Radha Ji and built a temple there. Later, in the dream of Purushottam, a descendant of King Vrihad Bhanu, Govind Devj Ji asked him to bring Radha Ji, so he installed Radha Ji with Govind Dev Ji in Vrindavan.

However, when Aurangzeb attacked later, the Mahant of the temple, Shivram Goswami brought Radha Ji and Govind Dev Ji to Jaipur in a bullock cart and installed them in the temple located in Kanak Vrindavan. Then in 1727, when Sawai Jai Singh established Jaipur, Radha-Govind Dev Ji were installed in the Suraj Mahal built for him. In this temple, along with Radha Ji, there are also two of her friends.

Jitendra Singh Shekhawat says that the whole of Jaipur is Radha-Krishnamay. Three idols of Krishna, Govind Dev Ji, Gopinath Ji and Madan Mohan Ji, made by Krishna's great grandson Vajranabh, were brought here. Of these, Madan Mohan Ji was later installed in the temple in Karauli.