Radar Detects Eight Trapped in SLBC Tunnel; Rescue Operation Underway

Hyderabad: Radar has identified the location of eight people trapped in the SLBC tunnel. Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao announced that their exact whereabouts would be confirmed within a few hours.

According to the latest scan, four individuals are trapped under a 5-8 metre mound, while the other four are beneath the Tunnel Boring Machine. Excavation efforts will continue until tomorrow, with hopes of rescuing the first group soon. Rescuing the remaining four is expected to take more time.

Minister Jupalli stated that 12 departments are actively involved in the relief operation, working to ensure the safe and swift rescue of all trapped individuals.

The Telangana government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to accelerate rescue operations following the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Efforts to locate and extract those trapped inside have gained momentum, with Thursday’s operations progressing faster than those on Wednesday.

On Friday, rescue teams began dismantling the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which remains stuck inside the tunnel, using gas cutters. To expedite the process, plasma cutters have also been deployed. The TBM, which measures 140 meters in length and weighs 1,500 tonnes, is buried under a massive accumulation of mud, soil, and rocks due to the collapse.

Debris removal is ongoing at the 12th-kilometer mark inside the tunnel. Various agencies, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries, Hydra teams, rat-hole miners, and private construction firms, are actively participating in relief efforts. The Indian Railways has also deployed a special team to assist in the operation.

Challenges in Waste Removal

Mud, rocks, pipes, and iron components are being loaded onto loco rail wagons for transportation out of the tunnel. However, using a conveyor belt for debris removal poses a risk of breakage. Additionally, the loco rail system, located 300 meters away from the collapse site, further complicates the process. To address these challenges, skilled workers from Singareni Collieries and additional Hydra personnel are being brought in to accelerate operations.

Surface Scanning and Geological Analysis

Experts from the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), and Geological Survey of India (GSI) are conducting aerial and surface scans using satellite imagery. These analyses have helped pinpoint the exact location of the collapse. Further scanning will focus on detecting the presence of trapped individuals by examining soil layers and tunnel strata. Surveys in the Nallamala forest region are also underway.