Race Heats Up Within National Conference As Rajya Sabha Polls Near In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: With Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Jammu and Kashmir around the corner, the National Conference-led coalition is expected to secure three of them. This has fuelled hopes among several probable candidates vying for the party’s mandate.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the name of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is almost final, and deliberations are ongoing for the two other seats.

“Apart from Farooq Abdullah, one more candidate from the Kashmir Valley may be given the mandate, and for the third seat, the ruling party wants a candidate from the Jammu region,” said a source. “There are three people from the Jammu region trying to get the mandate, and lobbying is currently underway, but nothing has been finalised,” he said.

Two former ministers from the Jammu region, Ajay Sadhotra and Sajad Ahmed Kichloo, as well as provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, are hopeful of securing the party's mandate, per sources.

“As Ajay Sadhotra belongs to Jammu plains, where NC wants to regain its lost ground, his claims of keeping the party flag high are true even when a few leaders from Jammu district left the party in the lurch, but he stayed back and continued to work for the cause of the NC. He wants his commitment to the party to be recognised and given the mandate,” said an insider.