Race Heats Up Within National Conference As Rajya Sabha Polls Near In Jammu Kashmir
The internal lobbying has heated up in NC as it finalises candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, with Farooq Abdullah confirmed for one seat.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 27, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Jammu: With Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Jammu and Kashmir around the corner, the National Conference-led coalition is expected to secure three of them. This has fuelled hopes among several probable candidates vying for the party’s mandate.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the name of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is almost final, and deliberations are ongoing for the two other seats.
“Apart from Farooq Abdullah, one more candidate from the Kashmir Valley may be given the mandate, and for the third seat, the ruling party wants a candidate from the Jammu region,” said a source. “There are three people from the Jammu region trying to get the mandate, and lobbying is currently underway, but nothing has been finalised,” he said.
Two former ministers from the Jammu region, Ajay Sadhotra and Sajad Ahmed Kichloo, as well as provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, are hopeful of securing the party's mandate, per sources.
“As Ajay Sadhotra belongs to Jammu plains, where NC wants to regain its lost ground, his claims of keeping the party flag high are true even when a few leaders from Jammu district left the party in the lurch, but he stayed back and continued to work for the cause of the NC. He wants his commitment to the party to be recognised and given the mandate,” said an insider.
“On the other hand, Sajad Ahmed Kichloo is considered the frontrunner for getting the mandate, as he comes from Chenab Valley, where the NC won three out of eight seats during the Legislative Assembly elections. Similarly, Rattan Lal Gupta also wants to get the mandate for Rajya Sabha elections,” he added.
NC will be in a fix if it gives the mandate to two Muslim candidates from the Kashmir Valley, and then the party will want to adjust one non-Muslim candidate as well.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 24 announced the schedule for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir. The election for these four seats will be held on October 24, but before that, nominations for the same will be issued on October 6. The last day for filing of nomination papers is October 13; scrutiny of papers will be held on October 14, whereas the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers will be on October 16.
There will be three separate elections for four seats, which requires one election to two seats, and as per the given numbers, the main opposition party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), is expected to win one seat, and no NC leader will want to contest for the seat where BJP is expected to win.
Read More