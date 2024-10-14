ETV Bharat / state

RAC Jawan Dies As Gun Goes Off In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) personnel died in Bharatpur after his gun accidentally went off while he was cleaning it, the police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as head constable Digambar Singh, they said. The incident took place when he was discharging his duty, the police said.

Singh was posted in the seventh battalion of RAC. The body of the jawan has been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital for post-mortem. Currently, the police are investigating the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Yadav said, “ RAC head constable Digambar Singh was posted in the seventh battalion. Singh sustained injuries when the gun accidentally went off around 1 p.m. on Monday. The jawans present on the spot took Singh to a hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead.