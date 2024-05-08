ETV Bharat / state

Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated With Full Enthusiasm in Santiniketan



By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated With Full Enthusiasm in Santiniketan
Santiniketan celebrates Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary(ETV Bharat Picture)

The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated with much gaiety across West Bengal on Wednesday. In Santiniketan, set up by the bard, celebrations started with the prayer songs. Several scholars and artists thronged here since morning.

Bolpur: Rabindra Jayanti was celebrated with much enthusiasm in Santiniketan, the place where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati a century ago, on Wednesday.

A host of events featuring dances, dramas, songs and recitals were held to commemorate Tagore's birth anniversary. The day started with students singing the 'Vaitalik' (prayer songs) and 'prabhat pheries' (morning cultural processions). Also, 'Brahma worship', vedic chanting and several cultural programmes were organised here.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Kumar Mallick along with professors, students and alumni were present on the occasion. Several people including scholars and artists from across the state thronged at Santiniketan to take part in the celebrations.

"Rabindra Jayanti is a special occasion and we consider it more important that our own birthday. I came here early this morning. First participated at Vaitalik and then at Brahma worship. The day will be marked by cultural programmes ranging from dances, dramas, recitals and songs," a woman scholar said.

On September 17, 2023 Santiniketan was awarded the World Heritage status. This is the first Rabindra Jayanti that is being celebrated at Santiniketan after bagging the coveted World Heritage status.

In Kolkata, cultural organisations hosted art exhibitions and theatrical performances while schools and colleges across the state organised prayer songs and programmes. Many people also visited Tagore's ancestral house in Kolkata's Jorasanko, where cultural programmes were held.

