Over 40 Injured As Rabid Dog Goes On Biting Spree In Tamil Nadu Village; Canine Caught After 3-Day Menace

Virudhunagar: Residents of Koomapatti village near Vathirairuppu in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district finally breathed a sigh of relief after Town Panchayat administrative officials Tuesday night managed to capture a rabid dog that had bitten over 40 persons in and around the village in a span of two days.

Locals alleged that stray dog menace has been growing in their area over the past few months. Situation worsened when the rabid dog went on a biting spree and started attacking children and elders on the road, and also bit a cow and a calf on Tuesday. The threat of dog-bite triggered panic and fear across the village, with injured persons rushing to government and private hospitals in Vathirairuppu, Virudhunagar, and Madurai for necessary treatment.

Alleging inaction, the irate locals, including the cattle owner, staged a protest and blocked road demanding immediate action by municipal authorities to curb the stray dog menace.