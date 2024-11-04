R G Kar Medic Case: CBI Frames Charges Against Prime Accused; Daily Trial From Nov 11

Kolkata: Former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh and former OC of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal — arrested in connection with rampant corruption that came into light following the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee senior resident medic on August 9 — were virtually produced in the Special CBI Court in Alipore on Monday. Another accused, Ashish Pandey, was also presented there.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder case, was produced in Sealdah Court where charges have been framed against him.

The CBI already submitted the first charge sheet about the aforementioned case where Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was named. After this horrific incident, the medical organisation claimed that no single person could commit such a heinous crime.

According to CBI sources, charges were framed against Roy 87 days after the incident and 28 days after the CBI submitted its first charge sheet. The process of framing charges was completed in the courtroom of Additional District Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah Court on Monday. The hearing will continue every day from November 11 at the Sealdah Court.

According to sources, a virtual hearing of Biplab Singh of Maa Tara Traders, Afsar Ali, the former bodyguard of Ghosh and accomplice Suman Ghosh was conducted in Alipore Court on Monday.

"My client has been implicated in a false case. My client used to supply equipment not only to R G Kar but also to various government hospitals and medical colleges across Kolkata. It has nothing to do with the R G Kar rape and murder case. The CBI can't make any progress in the case. CBI is not interrogating them... My client has been falsely framed," Biplab Singh's lawyer told the court.

As per the claim by CBI sleuths, multiple pieces of evidence were collected in the corruption case where it came to light that Ghosh used to run a syndicate under Pandey, a junior doctor known to be his right-hand man. The duo is behind all the corruption at the state-run medical college. Another accomplice, Singh, has been involved in several activities at the institute bypassing the actual process of any government tender under the aegis of Ghosh.

Roy cried foul from the prison van on the court premises and claimed that the government had framed him in the case. "The government is framing me. I have not committed any rape," Roy shouted out before being taken away by the prison van.

However, it is learnt that the CBI sleuths have not received any record or information of Roy's telephonic conversation with either Ghosh or Mondal.