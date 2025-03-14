ETV Bharat / state

Questions To Home Ministry On Agreements With Insurgent Groups In Northeast 'Removed': Manipur MP

Manipur MP Akoijam alleged that removal of agreements With Insurgent Groups In Northeast was a "serious infringement" on his rights and privileges as elected MP.

File - Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam
File - Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam (X@Bimol_Akoijam)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 6:22 AM IST

New Delhi: Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has claimed that his questions relating to agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states was "removed" from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. The Inner Manipur MP alleged this was a "serious infringement" on his rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament.

Akoijam said he met with Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and apprised them of the "unusual episode".

"My name was listed (16th in the list) in the ballot for Starred Questions scheduled for 11 March, 2025. However, when the list of the Starred Questions for the said seating date was released, my name was found to be missing. In short, my questions were removed," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"To the best of my knowledge, my questions (see below) do not fall under any of the rules/concerns on the admissibility of questions," he said. "This is undoubtedly a serious infringement on my rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament. It undermines my constitutionally mandated duty and responsibility of exercising the legislative oversight function," Akoijam claimed.

The Congress leader said he had written a letter to the secretary general on the March 6, 2025, seeking clarification. "Unfortunately, there was no response from his office," he said. Akoijam said he had raised the issue during zero hours on Wednesday and later on met the Speaker who, as the custodian of the House (Lok Sabha), has taken note of the issue, and told me that his office "will do the necessary next week".

His questions were under the title -- Rehabilitation of insurgent groups in the North East States. How many agreements the government has signed with insurgent/armed groups in the northeastern states, state-wise to date, he had asked along with other sub questions.

New Delhi: Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has claimed that his questions relating to agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states was "removed" from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. The Inner Manipur MP alleged this was a "serious infringement" on his rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament.

Akoijam said he met with Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and apprised them of the "unusual episode".

"My name was listed (16th in the list) in the ballot for Starred Questions scheduled for 11 March, 2025. However, when the list of the Starred Questions for the said seating date was released, my name was found to be missing. In short, my questions were removed," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"To the best of my knowledge, my questions (see below) do not fall under any of the rules/concerns on the admissibility of questions," he said. "This is undoubtedly a serious infringement on my rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament. It undermines my constitutionally mandated duty and responsibility of exercising the legislative oversight function," Akoijam claimed.

The Congress leader said he had written a letter to the secretary general on the March 6, 2025, seeking clarification. "Unfortunately, there was no response from his office," he said. Akoijam said he had raised the issue during zero hours on Wednesday and later on met the Speaker who, as the custodian of the House (Lok Sabha), has taken note of the issue, and told me that his office "will do the necessary next week".

His questions were under the title -- Rehabilitation of insurgent groups in the North East States. How many agreements the government has signed with insurgent/armed groups in the northeastern states, state-wise to date, he had asked along with other sub questions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPUR MP A BIMOL AKOIJAMMINISTER OF PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRSLS SPEAKER OM BIRLAMANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.