Questions Raised Over Uttarakhand Move To Send Study Delegation On Disaster To Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand: The move by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) to send a team to Himachal Pradesh to learn from the latter’s experience in handling disasters has been met with experts raising questions around its motive.
Many experts believe that Uttarakhand is ahead of its neighbour in dealing with disasters and has many national-level institutions whose expertise it has been using in such times.
Many have stated that the team from Uttarakhand on a study tour to Himachal at this point in time would just interfere in the ongoing disaster management exercise there. Many say that if Uttarakhand wants to learn something, it should emulate the states that are better off. The experts are also pointing out the comparisons being drawn between Himachal and Uttarakhand in handling disasters.
It is being stated that in its state budget for 2024-25, no special provision was made by Himachal Pradesh for disaster management, and the state is dependent on central help for the disasters it faces. In December 2023, the state received Rs 633.73 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and another Rs 2006.40 crores were granted in June 2025 after approval from a high-level committee. Of this, Rs 1,504.80 crores were allocated from the NDRF and the remaining under the Recovery and Reconstruction heads.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand had marked Rs 89,230 crores in its state budget of 2024-25 for disaster management. The state has an effective State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with Fire and Emergency services to deal with the situations. In terms of central assistance, the state got Rs 139 crores for landslide mitigation and Rs 1658.17 crores for managing landslides and land bursts in Joshimath.
Uttarakhand also has the advantage of having institutions engaged in research and development in the context of disasters. Professor MPS Bisht of the Geology Department in Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University disclosed, “Institutions like Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and Indian Space Research Organisation’s Remote Sensing Institute are located in Dehradun, along with Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee. Similarly, the state has the Forest Research Institute and the Wildlife Institute of India that work on flora and fauna. The various studies conducted by these institutes carry weight internationally. There are no institutions of this level in Himachal Pradesh from which Uttarakhand can learn something on disaster management.”
Dr Piyush Rautela, who has been a part of disaster management in Uttarakhand in the past, said that there has been a reform in managing disasters after the Kedarnath tragedy.
He said, “The state has updated itself technically. It now has a Decision Support System (DSS) for disaster management, besides having done a lot of work in risk assessment. It is now working on early warning systems, which are the most modern interventions. The state is the only one in North India to have a special emergency centre that can sustain earthquakes of high intensity.”
He said that there is no point in sending a study team to Himachal at this point when the officials there are busy dealing with the disaster.
Professor Bisht pointed out that experience plays a major role in dealing with disasters, and Uttarakhand has dealt with a lot of disasters in the last couple of centuries. He said that both Uttarakhand and Himachal are geographically similar and part of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The disasters in both of them are similar in nature. It would be better if Uttarakhand sends a team to a place where the scenario is different and there is something new to learn.
However, Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Vinod Kumar Suman claimed that there is no age or place when it comes to learning. One can even learn from a person younger in age.
“We are determined to ensure a reduction in disasters in the state, for which we have to prepare ourselves for new scenarios and techniques.”
Also Read
Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Administration Stops Issuing Permits For Adi Kailash Temple
Uttarakhand Authorities Appeal To Visitors To Be Wary Of Flash Floods And Not Go Near Water Bodies