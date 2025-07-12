ETV Bharat / state

Questions Raised Over Uttarakhand Move To Send Study Delegation On Disaster To Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand: The move by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) to send a team to Himachal Pradesh to learn from the latter’s experience in handling disasters has been met with experts raising questions around its motive.

Many experts believe that Uttarakhand is ahead of its neighbour in dealing with disasters and has many national-level institutions whose expertise it has been using in such times.

Many have stated that the team from Uttarakhand on a study tour to Himachal at this point in time would just interfere in the ongoing disaster management exercise there. Many say that if Uttarakhand wants to learn something, it should emulate the states that are better off. The experts are also pointing out the comparisons being drawn between Himachal and Uttarakhand in handling disasters.

It is being stated that in its state budget for 2024-25, no special provision was made by Himachal Pradesh for disaster management, and the state is dependent on central help for the disasters it faces. In December 2023, the state received Rs 633.73 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and another Rs 2006.40 crores were granted in June 2025 after approval from a high-level committee. Of this, Rs 1,504.80 crores were allocated from the NDRF and the remaining under the Recovery and Reconstruction heads.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand had marked Rs 89,230 crores in its state budget of 2024-25 for disaster management. The state has an effective State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with Fire and Emergency services to deal with the situations. In terms of central assistance, the state got Rs 139 crores for landslide mitigation and Rs 1658.17 crores for managing landslides and land bursts in Joshimath.

Uttarakhand also has the advantage of having institutions engaged in research and development in the context of disasters. Professor MPS Bisht of the Geology Department in Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University disclosed, “Institutions like Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and Indian Space Research Organisation’s Remote Sensing Institute are located in Dehradun, along with Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee. Similarly, the state has the Forest Research Institute and the Wildlife Institute of India that work on flora and fauna. The various studies conducted by these institutes carry weight internationally. There are no institutions of this level in Himachal Pradesh from which Uttarakhand can learn something on disaster management.”

Dr Piyush Rautela, who has been a part of disaster management in Uttarakhand in the past, said that there has been a reform in managing disasters after the Kedarnath tragedy.