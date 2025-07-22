Questions Being Raised On Outcome Of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Ranchi: A host of questions are being raised over the outcome of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme being run by the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

The scheme helps selected students pursue Masters or M.Phil degrees in select institutions and universities of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is in its fifth year of implementation.

The process for selection of 25 students for the 2025-26 academic session has begun with the interviews commencing from July 23. The utility of the scheme wherein the government is spending crores every year is being questioned. It is being asked whether the students have landed good jobs and what kind of response they are getting in the market after obtaining degrees from abroad.

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship (ETV Bharat)

Welfare Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary revealed that Jharkhand is the first state in India providing scholarships to students for studying abroad, along with travel, accommodation, food and other necessary allowances.

But the results have not been encouraging. He said that hardly any student has got a good job, and the government is in the process of preparing a database on what the scholarship holders are doing after returning home. “The students definitely get some exposure. But it depends on them whether they want to work or not,” he said.

Sources said that the students are not showing interest in pursuing education abroad for which the state government is spending crores of rupees. A report of the Welfare Department states that 89 students have been shortlisted for the interviews that will start on July 23 for the next session.

Out of a total of 25 students that will go abroad, four have been selected under Chevening Scholarship which include two from minority quota and one each from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) quota.

The remaining 21 students are to be selected under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme. Out of these, 33 applications have been selected for nine ST seats; five for five seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 34 for six seats reserved for the OBCs and 17 applications have been shortlisted for one seat reserved for the minorities.

Interestingly till now none of the batches has seen all the seats being filled. In the first batch, four of the ST seats had remained vacant, in the second batch three seats meant for SCs and one for minorities had not been filled. In the third batch and fourth batches two SC seats each could not be filled.

This is also an indicator that the SC population of Jharkhand is lagging far behind in terms of higher education. The detractors of this scheme point out that it would be beneficial if the government utilizes the money on talented needy people who can create a different economic system while being at home.

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda was the first tribal coming from a small village of Khunti who went on to study at St. John's College in Oxford. He returned to India and raised his voice for the rights of the tribals and also played an important role in the making of the Constitution. He became a source of inspiration for the tribals. The scholarship scheme was started by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his honour.

Initially it was started for 10 tribal students but another 15 seats were added for students from SC, OBC and minority categories. The government spends Rs 15 crores annually on this scheme with an average expenditure of Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh on every selected candidate.

When the scheme was started in 2021-22, the students enrolled for Masters and M.Phil degrees in 22 subjects at 15 universities of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Later, the scope was increased with the addition of subjects like Engineering and Technology, Data Science, Management Studies, Finance, Water Studies, Pharmacology and Pharmacy Studies, Energy Studies, Conflict and Migration along with Refugee Studies.

