ETV Bharat / state

Quantum Valley To Rise In Amaravati: India's Bold Leap Into Deep Tech Future

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to establish a Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India’s National Quantum Mission. With an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore, this ambitious project will focus on quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and aerospace-defence technologies.

The project is expected to launch in January 2026, with a vision to create 15 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in high-end technology sectors.

What is Quantum Valley?

While Silicon Valley in the US is home to many quantum companies, it lacks centralisation. Canada's Waterloo is known for academic quantum research. China's High-Five Labs are massive but mostly defence-oriented. Now, India is entering the race with its own quantum hub, Quantum Valley in Amaravati, offering a balanced model of research, industry, governance, and innovation.

The initiative will focus on areas including Quantum Computing, Advanced AI, Semiconductor Fabrication, Defence and Aerospace Technologies, and AI-integrated Public Services.

Further, the Valley will have special investment zones to attract players like HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), and includes proposals for an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) testing lab and a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre of Excellence. It aims to turn Amaravati into an aerospace manufacturing hub.