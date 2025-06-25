ETV Bharat / state

Quantum Valley To Rise In Amaravati: India's Bold Leap Into Deep Tech Future

The initiative will focus on area including Quantum Computing, Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor Fabrication, Defence and Aerospace Technologies, and AI-integrated Public Services.

Quantum Valley To Rise In Amaravati: India's Bold Leap Into Deep Tech Future
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced plans to establish a Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India’s National Quantum Mission. With an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore, this ambitious project will focus on quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and aerospace-defence technologies.

The project is expected to launch in January 2026, with a vision to create 15 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities in high-end technology sectors.

What is Quantum Valley?

While Silicon Valley in the US is home to many quantum companies, it lacks centralisation. Canada's Waterloo is known for academic quantum research. China's High-Five Labs are massive but mostly defence-oriented. Now, India is entering the race with its own quantum hub, Quantum Valley in Amaravati, offering a balanced model of research, industry, governance, and innovation.

The initiative will focus on areas including Quantum Computing, Advanced AI, Semiconductor Fabrication, Defence and Aerospace Technologies, and AI-integrated Public Services.

Further, the Valley will have special investment zones to attract players like HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), and includes proposals for an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) testing lab and a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Centre of Excellence. It aims to turn Amaravati into an aerospace manufacturing hub.

With the global quantum computing market projected to grow from $71.4 million in 2024 to $500 million by 2035, the Valley is strategically positioned to tap into global demand, making India a frontrunner in the global quantum race.

Academic Integration: Quantum computing to be introduced in all state universities

  • Andhra University to offer major and minor degrees from 2025–26
  • Supported by Purdue University (USA) and the University of Tokyo (Japan)
  • Quantum in Governance: India’s first quantum governance framework will be rolled out from Amaravati, Quantum tech to be used for faster, secure, and efficient public service delivery

Smart, Green, and Futuristic: As part of the Amaravati Smart City vision, Quantum Valley will include:

  • AI-based traffic systems
  • On-campus electric vehicles
  • Smart pollution control
  • Green energy infrastructure

"Our goal is not just to participate in global quantum innovation, but to lead it," officials said.

