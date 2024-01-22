Quaint Sitamarhi, birthplace of Sita, springs to life on Ram Lalla's consecration day

Sitamarhi: Quaint Sitamarhi, a city in Bihar's Mithila region, which is branded as a pilgrimage site by the Bihar government precisely for its pride of place of being the 'birthplace' of Lord Rama's consort Sita, has got a reason to bask in the limelight once again.

On Monday, hours before the Ram Lalla consecration began, a procession was taken out at Sitamarhi, the in-laws' house of Lord Ram. All temples were cleaned under the watchful eyes of BJP leader Gagan Dev Kumar, and party workers chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in praise of the Hindu god. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's persona, Kumar said that the long-cherished dream of building Ram temple in Ayodhya has come true under Modi's leadership.

The small city with its old-world charm and serene surroundings suddenly sprang to hustle and bustle on the day. All temples across the city were decked up with decorations and diyas which were lit in abundance to compliment the grand occasion.

While many people hoisted the Hanuman flag at their homes, BJP leaders and others took out a procession at the city. Former MP Sitaram Yadav said, "The occasion is special which is unlike any other day. You can feel the atmosphere which is charged up and see the enthusiasm among the people of Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Mother Sita."

Slogans of Jai Shri Ram reverberated across the city. The religious procession went from Kiran Chowk to Janaki Sthan and culminated at Punaura Dham. BJP leader Devendra Shah said that the dream of construction of Ram temple has come true only under Narendra Modi's government. The euphoria among the people regarding the consecration of the Ram temple was palpable as they took part in the procession carrying the Ram flag and wearing colourful traditional costumes.