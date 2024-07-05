Quad Officials Meet Online; Underscores Commitment To Free, Open, Resilient Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: Senior officials from India, Australia, Japan and the US discussed new ideas to further the Quad’s collaboration in delivering public goods in the Indo-Pacific region in areas such as health security, digital public infrastructure, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), climate resilience, enhancing maritime domain awareness, countering terrorism and enhancing telecommunication resiliency through undersea cable connectivity.

The officials met via video conference on July 3 to review the progress made by various Quad Working Groups in achieving the commitments made at the May 2023 Quad Leaders’ Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The meeting was led by K. Nagaraj Naidu, Joint Secretary (Americas) from Ministry of External Affairs of India; Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary (Strategic Planning and Coordination Group), from Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia; Fujimoto Kentaro, Ambassador in charge of Quad cooperation/ Deputy Director-General of Foreign Policy Bureau, from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan; and Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary (East Asian and Pacific Affairs) and Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary (South and Central Asian Affairs), from U.S. state department.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting also provided an opportunity for the officials to exchange views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.