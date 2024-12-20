Quack 'Rapes' Young Tribal Woman In Guise Of Treating Menstrual Irregularities In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur: A young tribal woman was allegedly raped by a quack in Kodenar Dilmili area of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The survivor's family has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kodenar police station.
In the police complaint, the family members mentioned that they had taken the girl to the doctor's clinic for treatment of fever. The quack cited that the patient was experiencing an abnormal menstrual cycle and then sexually assaulted her in the guise of doing a checkup.
Three days later, the accused quack again called the woman to his clinic. The woman, however, gathered courage and narrated the ordeal before her family members.
The family immediately apprised the village sarpanch about the matter and filed an FIR against the accused quack at Kodenar police station on December 17. On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused quack.
Bastar DSP Nasir Bati said, “On December 17, based on a woman’s complaint, a case was filed against the quack under Section 376 of BNS. After an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.”
Sarva Adivasi Samaj Demands Stringent Punishment For Accused Quack
Following the incident, the members of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj held a meeting at Dilmili Kodenar Chowk seeking justice for the survivor. The Samaj has demanded capital punishment for the accused quack.
Rukmani Karma, a member of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, said, “We will go to any extent possible. The tribal society will file a complaint with the police on December 21. People who dare to intimidate and sexually assault our tribal sisters and daughters do not deserve to live in the society.”
