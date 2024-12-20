ETV Bharat / state

Quack 'Rapes' Young Tribal Woman In Guise Of Treating Menstrual Irregularities In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The Sarva Adivasi Samaj has demanded capital punishment for the quack accused of raping the young tribal woman in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

Quack Accused Of Raping Tribal Woman In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jagdalpur: A young tribal woman was allegedly raped by a quack in Kodenar Dilmili area of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The survivor's family has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kodenar police station.

In the police complaint, the family members mentioned that they had taken the girl to the doctor's clinic for treatment of fever. The quack cited that the patient was experiencing an abnormal menstrual cycle and then sexually assaulted her in the guise of doing a checkup.

Three days later, the accused quack again called the woman to his clinic. The woman, however, gathered courage and narrated the ordeal before her family members.

The family immediately apprised the village sarpanch about the matter and filed an FIR against the accused quack at Kodenar police station on December 17. On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused quack.

Bastar DSP Nasir Bati said, “On December 17, based on a woman’s complaint, a case was filed against the quack under Section 376 of BNS. After an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.”

Sarva Adivasi Samaj Demands Stringent Punishment For Accused Quack

Following the incident, the members of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj held a meeting at Dilmili Kodenar Chowk seeking justice for the survivor. The Samaj has demanded capital punishment for the accused quack.

Rukmani Karma, a member of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, said, “We will go to any extent possible. The tribal society will file a complaint with the police on December 21. People who dare to intimidate and sexually assault our tribal sisters and daughters do not deserve to live in the society.”

Also Read

Jagdalpur: A young tribal woman was allegedly raped by a quack in Kodenar Dilmili area of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The survivor's family has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kodenar police station.

In the police complaint, the family members mentioned that they had taken the girl to the doctor's clinic for treatment of fever. The quack cited that the patient was experiencing an abnormal menstrual cycle and then sexually assaulted her in the guise of doing a checkup.

Three days later, the accused quack again called the woman to his clinic. The woman, however, gathered courage and narrated the ordeal before her family members.

The family immediately apprised the village sarpanch about the matter and filed an FIR against the accused quack at Kodenar police station on December 17. On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused quack.

Bastar DSP Nasir Bati said, “On December 17, based on a woman’s complaint, a case was filed against the quack under Section 376 of BNS. After an investigation, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.”

Sarva Adivasi Samaj Demands Stringent Punishment For Accused Quack

Following the incident, the members of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj held a meeting at Dilmili Kodenar Chowk seeking justice for the survivor. The Samaj has demanded capital punishment for the accused quack.

Rukmani Karma, a member of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, said, “We will go to any extent possible. The tribal society will file a complaint with the police on December 21. People who dare to intimidate and sexually assault our tribal sisters and daughters do not deserve to live in the society.”

Also Read

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOCTOR RAPES TRIBAL GIRLMENSTRUATION IRREGULARITIESTRIBAL GIRL RAPEDCHHATTISGARHQUACK DOCTOR RAPES TRIBAL WOMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.