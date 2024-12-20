ETV Bharat / state

Quack 'Rapes' Young Tribal Woman In Guise Of Treating Menstrual Irregularities In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur: A young tribal woman was allegedly raped by a quack in Kodenar Dilmili area of the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The survivor's family has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kodenar police station.

In the police complaint, the family members mentioned that they had taken the girl to the doctor's clinic for treatment of fever. The quack cited that the patient was experiencing an abnormal menstrual cycle and then sexually assaulted her in the guise of doing a checkup.

Three days later, the accused quack again called the woman to his clinic. The woman, however, gathered courage and narrated the ordeal before her family members.

The family immediately apprised the village sarpanch about the matter and filed an FIR against the accused quack at Kodenar police station on December 17. On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused quack.