Quack Beaten To Death, Body Buried On Witchcraft Suspicion In Odisha's Gajapati; 8 Suspects Detained

Paralakhemundi: A youth of Jirang village under Mohana police limits in Odisha's Gajapati district was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers before being buried in a forest, on suspicion of practicising witchcraft. A team of police launched an investigation and exhumed the body on Thursday after a complaint was lodged by the family of the deceased.
The deceaed, identified as Karunakar Dalai, was living in Kusumpur village and working as a quack for the last eight months. There, he treated local patients with various medicines prepared from roots and herbs, police said.
A few days ago, an 11-year-old boy from the village went to Karunakar for treatment after being bitten by a stray dog. Karunakar prescribed medicines to the boy for However, when the boy died two days later, villagers grew suspicious and accused Karunakar of practicisg witchcraft.
According to police, on July 28, the irate villagers tied Karunakar's hands and feet at the village Anganwadi centre and thrashed him mercilessly. He subequently succumbed to the injuries. Later, the villagers took the body and buried it in a forest around 2.5 KM from the village. When Karunakar's family members learnt of his death, they lodged a complaint at the Mohana police station, prompting an investigation by police.
Mohana police station IIC Basant Sethi said the spot where the body was buried was later dug up in presence of local tehsildar and a scientific team. "On the basis of the complaint, Mohana police reached Kusumpur village and started an investigation. After a search, we found the spot where Karunakar's body was buried. The body was exhumed and sent to Berhampur MKCG hospital for post-mortem," Sethi said.
"Eight persons have been detained in connection with this incident. Investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else is involved. However, nothing is clear about witchcraft allegations yet," he added.
Sabita Dalai, victim Karunakar's sister-in-law, said, "Some people killed him on suspicion of witchcraft. All those involved should be severely punished."
Notably, this is the second such instance reported from Mohana area in a week as a 35-year-old man was killed allegedly on suspicion of practising witchcraft at Malasapadar village. Villagers allegedly strangulated the man to death, cut off his private parts and dumped the body in the nearby Harabhangi Dam. Police recovered the body from the reservoir on Sunday and arrested some villagers involved in the crime.
Also Read
Odisha Health Official Arrested For Sexually Harassing Doctor, Pharmacist
When Superstition Kills: Odisha’s Unfinished War Against Witchcraft Violence