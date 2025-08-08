ETV Bharat / state

Quack Beaten To Death, Body Buried On Witchcraft Suspicion In Odisha's Gajapati; 8 Suspects Detained

Paralakhemundi: A youth of Jirang village under Mohana police limits in Odisha's Gajapati district was allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers before being buried in a forest, on suspicion of practicising witchcraft. A team of police launched an investigation and exhumed the body on Thursday after a complaint was lodged by the family of the deceased.

The deceaed, identified as Karunakar Dalai, was living in Kusumpur village and working as a quack for the last eight months. There, he treated local patients with various medicines prepared from roots and herbs, police said.

A few days ago, an 11-year-old boy from the village went to Karunakar for treatment after being bitten by a stray dog. Karunakar prescribed medicines to the boy for However, when the boy died two days later, villagers grew suspicious and accused Karunakar of practicisg witchcraft.

According to police, on July 28, the irate villagers tied Karunakar's hands and feet at the village Anganwadi centre and thrashed him mercilessly. He subequently succumbed to the injuries. Later, the villagers took the body and buried it in a forest around 2.5 KM from the village. When Karunakar's family members learnt of his death, they lodged a complaint at the Mohana police station, prompting an investigation by police.

Mohana police station IIC Basant Sethi said the spot where the body was buried was later dug up in presence of local tehsildar and a scientific team. "On the basis of the complaint, Mohana police reached Kusumpur village and started an investigation. After a search, we found the spot where Karunakar's body was buried. The body was exhumed and sent to Berhampur MKCG hospital for post-mortem," Sethi said.