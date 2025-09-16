ETV Bharat / state

QRVs To Be Deployed At 24 Locations In Delhi To Deal With Fire Outbreak

New Delhi: Delhi government has decided to deploy Quick Response Vehicles (QRV) at 24 locations across the national capital to deal with emergencies arising from fire outbreaks. These vehicles will be launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday at a program to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Delhi's Fire Department faces significant challenges in providing timely and effective service in one of the most densely populated cities with high traffic congestion. The Department receives dozens of calls every day for which fire brigade vehicles are sent from its nearest centre. But even after reaching the area, these big vehicles are unable to reach the exact spot due to congested localities. The government had recently called for inclusion of small vehicles in the fleet of the Fire Department.

Delhi Fire Service officials disclosed that heavy traffic, especially during peak hours, causes a lot of delay in fire engines reaching the spot of fire outbreak. In densely populated areas, especially slums and the old, densely populated parts of the city, it is even more difficult for the large fire engines to reach the affected places. This leads to an increase in the average response time and even small fires turn into large infernos that require more staff and equipment to handle. The risk to property and life also increases significantly.

The Fire Department has integrated an advanced ultra high-pressure pump extinguishing system and latest technologies in the compact Maruti XL6 vehicles in its fleet for such places which will help in its ability to deal with emergencies.