Qatar Airspace Closure Disrupts Flights Across Kerala Airports

Thiruvananthapuram: Several flights in airports across Kerala have been cancelled following the closure of Qatari airspace due to the Iran-Israel conflict. Flight services in Thiruvananthapuram, Karipur, and Kochi airports were primarily disrupted.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Authorities said eight flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were cancelled. These include Air India Express flights to Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, and Dubai, along with a Qatar Airways flight to Doha and an Indigo flight to Sharjah.

A special desk has been set up at Terminal 2 of the airport to handle emergencies. Airport representative Mahesh Gupthan said additional staff have been deployed to assist passengers.

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, which had departed from Thiruvananthapuram Airport and were subsequently recalled, returned to the airport on Tuesday morning.

Karipur Airport (Kozhikode)

Ten flights from Karipur (Kozhikode) were cancelled on Tuesday. These include a Fly Dubai flight to Dubai scheduled for 8:15 AM, an Air India Express flight to Doha at 8:50 AM, an Air India Express flight to Bahrain at 9:10 AM, an Air India Express flight to Dubai at 2:40 PM, an Air India flight to Ras Al Khaimah at 2:50 PM, an Air India Express flight to Riyadh at 8:25 PM, and an Air India Express flight to Dammam at 8:50 PM.

Kochi Airport

Seventeen services from Kochi Airport were cancelled, with some flights being rerouted. Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that some flights might be delayed, diverted, or cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The CIAL advised all passengers to regularly check their flight status via the airline's official website or airport displays. Passengers should plan their travel according to SMS/email alerts from their respective airlines.

Cancelled Kochi services include

Kochi-Doha (AI953 COK-DOH)

Kochi-Dubai (SG018 COK-DXB)

Kochi-Abu Dhabi (6E1403 COK-AUH)