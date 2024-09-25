ETV Bharat / state

'Putting My Life At Risk, J'khand Govt Withdrew My Security Vehicles': Ex-CM Champai Soren

author img

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Responding to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks that the BJP bought political leaders in the state, Champai Soren said no one can dare buy him as he has made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM.

'Putting My Life At Risk, J'khand Govt Withdrew My Security Vehicles': Ex-CM Champai Soren
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP last month, on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren government in the state of putting his life at risk by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him.

The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that withdrawing his security vehicles was a political conspiracy. "The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," Champai Soren told PTI.

He asserted that he never compromised with his values and that people will give a befitting reply to the JMM-led coalition in the assembly polls due later this year. Asked about Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks that the BJP bought political leaders in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "No one can dare buy me. I have made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM."

Champai Soren joined the BJP claiming that he was "humiliated" and "disrespected" by the JMM.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP last month, on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren government in the state of putting his life at risk by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him.

The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that withdrawing his security vehicles was a political conspiracy. "The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," Champai Soren told PTI.

He asserted that he never compromised with his values and that people will give a befitting reply to the JMM-led coalition in the assembly polls due later this year. Asked about Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks that the BJP bought political leaders in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "No one can dare buy me. I have made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM."

Champai Soren joined the BJP claiming that he was "humiliated" and "disrespected" by the JMM.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JKHAND WITHDREW CHAMPAI VEHICLESJHARKHAND CHAMPAI SOREN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.