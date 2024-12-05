ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies, Son Injured As Crowds Throng Theatre For Pushpa 2 Screening In Hyderabad

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun interacts with his fans during the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2', in Hyderabad, Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2024. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: A woman died due to asphyxiation while her son was hospitalised after a massive crowd jostled at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads when a large number of fans thronged the cinema to have a glimpse of the actor, police officials said. There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, police said on Thursday.

What exactly happened

Based on preliminary investigation, the woman and her son, who were trying to enter the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the huge crowd, police said.

The theatre was too small to accommodate such a massive crowd leading to a stampede-like situation. Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son and shifted them to a hospital, where the woman died and her son is undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

To control the situation, police used mild force to disperse the surging crowd. A case has been booked in connection with the incident.