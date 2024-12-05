Woman Dies, Son Injured As Crowds Throng Theatre For Pushpa 2 Screening In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman died due to asphyxiation while her son was hospitalised after a massive crowd jostled at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" on Wednesday night.
The incident took place at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads when a large number of fans thronged the cinema to have a glimpse of the actor, police officials said. There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, police said on Thursday.
What exactly happened
Based on preliminary investigation, the woman and her son, who were trying to enter the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the huge crowd, police said.
The theatre was too small to accommodate such a massive crowd leading to a stampede-like situation. Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son and shifted them to a hospital, where the woman died and her son is undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.
To control the situation, police used mild force to disperse the surging crowd. A case has been booked in connection with the incident.
Overenthusiastic fans flood cinema hall
There was a stampede when overenthusiastic fans of Allu Arjun surged to see the actor, who had arrived at the theatre. A tense situation prevailed at the theatre in the busy area.
A large number of fans gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor, who watched the show along with some other members of the film unit. The theatre's main gate also collapsed amid the chaos outside the theatre. As Allu Arjun was still inside the theatre, the police beefed up security with the deployment of additional force to prevent any untoward incident.
Pushpa 2 release
Director Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is all set to release in multiple languages today (Thursday). The premiere shows were scheduled at 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday in selected theatres in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bengaluru.
The much-awaited movie is slated to release on more than 10,000 screens in 2D and 4DX formats. The release of the 3D version was cancelled at the last minute due to a delay in post-production.'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is a sequel to the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was a massive hit across India.
The movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Like in 'Pushpa: The Rise', Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a key role. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Daali Dhananjaya, and others are part of the supporting cast. (Agency inputs)
