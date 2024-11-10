Meet Anmol, the Egg-Eating 'Big Fat Buffalo' Worth Rs 23 Crore From Haryana

Ajmer: An eight-year-old buffalo weighing 1500 kgs put on display at the Pushkar International Cattle Fair has become the cynosure of all eyes of all those gathered at the event. 'Anmol', the 'big fat buffalo' from Haryana, has towered over all other animals due to the sheer limelight it has achieved.

Its owner, Palmindra Gill, said he doesn't want to sell the buffalo, though prospective buyers approached him expressing their desire to spend Rs 23 crore to purchase the animal. Many tourists, especially those from foreign countries, are making a beeline to get a glimpse of camels, buffaloes and horses put on sale at the Pushkar fair which began on Saturday.

Gill said the animal was transported from Hissu village in the Sirsa district of Haryana. According to him, tourists and visitors at the fair said people took selfies with his pet.

Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 spent per day

Gill spoke about the high cost of rearing the buffalo. "I had to sell Anmol's mother and sister as I could not bear the expenses. Its calves are not producing less than 21 litres of milk. The mother of Anmol has a record of producing up to 25 litres of milk," he said.

He said that Anmol eats everything from fruits to dry fruits. On his diet, he also eats eggs, corn, soybean, desi ghee, milk, oil cake and green fodder. "I spend Rs 1,000 to 1,500 per day on my buffalo's diet," Gill added.

'Semen Power' makes it special

There is a high demand for Anmol's semen. Gill said its semen is extracted twice a week. "Once the semen is extracted, it becomes useful for 300 to 900 buffaloes. The quality of Anmol's semen is another reason for which it is in high demand. I sell its semen to cattle farmers for Rs 250," the owner said.

He also said he takes Anmol to all the fairs. Last year, a businessman wanted to pay Rs 23 crore as purchase money. When the buffalo was taken to a fair in Uttar Pradesh, there was also a businessman who wanted to buy it and spent the same amount of money.

"I brought Anmol to the fair for exhibition. I don't want to sell it as the profit margin of money in terms of selling semen combined is more than its cost if it is sold. My expenses incurred on Anmol are covered by money earned through the sale of its semen," Gill signed off.