Pushing By Baba's Security, Slippery Slope Led To Hathras Stampede, Says SDM's Preliminary Report

Lucknow: Chaos caused after Narayan Sakaar Hari's followers were pushed by the godman's security and a "slippery slope" resulted in the stampede that killed 121 people in Hathras on Tuesday, a preliminary report by the SDM said.
The preliminary report on the stampede was submitted by Sikandra Rau sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to the district magistrate (DM). The SDM, who gave permission for the 'satsang' (religious congregation), was also present at the venue when the incident occurred, according to the report.
"A crowd of more than 2 lakh people was present in the satsang pandal. Shri Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) reached the satsang pandal at about 12.30 pm and the program went on for 1 hour.
"After this, at about 1.40 pm, Shri Narayan Sakaar Hari (Bhole Baba) came out of the pandal to go towards Etah on National Highway-91," the preliminary report said, adding that when the godman was leaving the venue, his followers started running towards him for a 'darshan' and collect soil from around his feet.
"Satsangi women/men/children etc. started applying the dust of Baba's feet on their foreheads (while trying) to get his darshan, touch his feet and take his blessings," reads the report dated July 2. The situation worsened when more people waiting on the divider of the road ahead began running towards his vehicle, it said.