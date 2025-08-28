Pushed Back Over RSS Prayer And Chamundi Temple Remark, Karnataka DCM Goes On Silent Mode

Bengaluru: After facing criticism over his statements on several issues, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has decided to go on a silent mode as people cannot digest the truth he was saying.

Reacting to the scathing attack waged by the BJP on him for his statement that Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru doesn't belong only to Hindus, Shivakumar said it has become a full-time job for some people to find faults with whatever he says.

"From politicians to journalists to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and MP Yaduveer Wadiyar (from Mysuru royal family), all are finding fault (with whatever I say). So I have decided to remain silent and not to react on any issues," he told reporters while asking them to contact the party spokespersons for reactions on issues in future.

Reacting to the BJP's opposition to the Karnataka Government's decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival to be held in September, Shivakumar had said Chanmundeshwari temple belongs to all people of the state and not only to the Hindus.

The statement received severe criticism by the BJP, which demanded an apology from Shivakumar. Even Yaduveer took exception to the statement saying Shivakumar's remarks on his family deity have hurt him and his family members. "It is a very painful and ridiculous statement and also condemnable," Yaduveer said.

This is the second time in less than a fortnight that Shivakumar is facing backlash for his statements. His singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prayer in the Karnataka Assembly last week had triggered a huge controversy within the Congress with several leaders taking objection. The matter had even reached the high command which in turn asked Shivakumar to tender an apology and put an end to the controversy.

Accordingly, Shivakumar after returning from Bihar, where he took part in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' spearheaded by Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, tendered an apology. "I sang RSS prayer only to pull Opposition Leader R Ashoka's legs and not to praise the RSS," Shivakumar had said while rejecting that apology came following a nudge by the high command. "Nobody forced or pressured me to tender an apology. After realising that some of my well-wishers and party workers may have been hurt by my statement, I decided to apologise to them," he had said.