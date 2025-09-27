ETV Bharat / state

Push For New Wheat Variety PBW 872 At Punjab Kisan Mela

Ludhiana: A new variety of wheat PBW 872 is the centre of attraction at the ongoing Kisan Mela organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

This is a high-yielding variety expected to be widely accepted by the farmers since it also requires less water and fertilizer than the other varieties.

Agriculture Scientist Dr. Satinder Singh told ETV Bharat, "After nearly three years of experimenting, PBW 872 has been recommended for farmers in Punjab. It was approved nationally in 2022 but was tried for the next more than two years. It was found to be beneficial for cultivation with the usual fertilizer and watering. Consequently, this year, its seeds are being made available to farmers."

He added, "The farmers are also showing interest in this variety as they are always willing to try new varieties. We want to tell them that the yield will be higher than before, and they will also earn a good income."

Expressing their willingness to plant this variety, the farmers said that approximately 40 kg of wheat seeds are sown per acre. They said they want to see how profitable it would be. If it yields good results, they will plant more of this variety next year.