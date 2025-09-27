Push For New Wheat Variety PBW 872 At Punjab Kisan Mela
This high-yielding variety is expected to be widely accepted by the farmers since it also requires less water and fertilizer
Published : September 27, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Ludhiana: A new variety of wheat PBW 872 is the centre of attraction at the ongoing Kisan Mela organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.
This is a high-yielding variety expected to be widely accepted by the farmers since it also requires less water and fertilizer than the other varieties.
Agriculture Scientist Dr. Satinder Singh told ETV Bharat, "After nearly three years of experimenting, PBW 872 has been recommended for farmers in Punjab. It was approved nationally in 2022 but was tried for the next more than two years. It was found to be beneficial for cultivation with the usual fertilizer and watering. Consequently, this year, its seeds are being made available to farmers."
He added, "The farmers are also showing interest in this variety as they are always willing to try new varieties. We want to tell them that the yield will be higher than before, and they will also earn a good income."
Expressing their willingness to plant this variety, the farmers said that approximately 40 kg of wheat seeds are sown per acre. They said they want to see how profitable it would be. If it yields good results, they will plant more of this variety next year.
According to PAU, "This variety was the highest yielding variety under early sown, high input conditions of the North Western Plains Zone (NWPZ) of India in the National Wheat Varietal Trials, conducted during 2024-25 crop season."
The results of these trials were shared at the All-India Wheat Research Workers Meeting, held recently at RVS Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya in Gwalior. These trials are conducted by the All India Coordinated Wheat and Barley Improvement Project (AICW&BIP) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) wherein the best candidate varieties developed by various wheat breeding programs across the country, including ICAR Research Institutes, 29 State Agricultural Universities and even private sector companies, are nominated and evaluated for three years and released subsequently.
The University claimed that PBW 872 was previously evaluated in these trials where it gave outstanding performance, culminating in its release in 2022 for the entire North Western Plains Zone of India comprising the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan (excluding Kota and Udaipur division), Western Uttar Pradesh (except Jhansi division), Jammu and Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Paonta Valley and Una district of Himachal Pradesh and the Tarai region of Uttarakhand.
According to PAU, the PBW 872 variety was subjected to testing under normal recommended doses of fertilizers and inputs and subsequently released in 2025 for cultivation in Punjab state under irrigated timely sown conditions with normal fertilizer doses. Based on multi-year research and adaptive trials conducted under timely sown, irrigated conditions with normal or recommended inputs, PBW 872 recorded an average grain yield of 24.4 quintals per acre.
"The variety has shown moderate resistance to both yellow and brown rusts under natural and artificial conditions, reducing the risk of yield loss due to disease," it added.