Assam CM Himanta Is A Goon, Resorts To Hooliganism In Jharkhand: Pappu Yadav

Deoghar: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "a goon" and accused him of coming to Jharkhand for resorting to hooliganism.

Yadav reached Deoghar late on Sunday evening. He offered prayers at Baba temple and then met JMM workers. After the meeting, he told media persons that the Hemant Soren government will come to power in Jharkhand because people here have seen it is only Hemant Soren who can bring the state's welfare.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Yadav said development will be held only if a government comprising people of Jharkhand is formed here. People of Delhi and Assam will not be able to understand the problems of the local people here, he added.

Yadav slammed the Assam CM, alleging that Himanta Biswa Sarma is coming to Jharkhand and resorting to hooliganism. "They want to form the government in Jharkhand through their goons, which is never possible," he added.

Kalpana Soren is a role model for women

Yadav further alleged that the Central government has tried to create trouble in Jharkhand by sitting in Delhi. But Hemant Soren never bowed down and so BJP is unable to tolerate it. "Kalpana Soren has become a role model for women in Jharkhand. She is a symbol of women empowerment. Therefore, this time the public will work for Kalpana and Hemant Soren's victory," he said.

Yadav hits out at Champai Soren

Yadav also targeted Champai Soren saying, when the BJP sent Hemant Soren to jail, he made a tribal leader of his party the Chief Minister and not any of his family members. But the BJP leaders incited him against Hemant Soren and stabbed him at his back.

"The BJP will face a crushing defeat in Jharkhand. The public has made up its mind that the command of the state will be given to Hemant Soren," he claimed.