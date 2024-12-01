Ready To Sacrifice My Life But Won't Bow Before Injustice: Pappu Yadav Demands Probe Into Death Threats

Purnia: Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, said he is not afraid of the death threats that he has received but asserted that the government should probe as to who all are behind it. He has demanded a thorough probe by the central intelligence agencies.

The MP received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistan-registered number on Saturday, threatening that he would be killed within 24 hours. Likewise previous times, it is apprehended that this threat too was issued by Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav said whoever wants to kill him can go ahead with their plan but he will neither leave the path of truth nor hesitate to speak the truth.

Alleging that no efforts have been taken to find out the source of the threats, Yadav said both the administration and the government are acting as silent spectators. "The country's intelligence agencies like Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) should investigate into the matter. They should find out who wants to kill me. Despite all the threats, neither the government nor the administration is paying any attention. Apart from being an MP, I am also a citizen of the country and the government should ensure the security of all citizens," the MP said.

Yadav further said that no matter how many death threats he receive, he is not afraid of them. "I am going to walk on the path of truth and will not leave the truth no matter what happens to me. I am ready to sacrifice my life a lakh times but will not bow before injustice," he said.

Questioning as to why discriminations were made over providing security to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and him, Yadav said, "They (government) are providing security to Kangana Ranaut but not to me. What is the reason behind this? Do I not stand for the law and the Constitution of this country? The responsibility lies with the IB and RAW."

On Thursday, Yadav claimed that he has received death threats 17 times in the last one month. Earlier, he alleged that some JDU leaders could be behind the conspiracy.

Threats began ever since Yadav called the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a "small goon" and slammed the latter on social media a day after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and the Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the killing.