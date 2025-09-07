ETV Bharat / state

Puri's Srimandir Kitchen Faces Acute Shortage Of Firewood, Mahasuar Nijog Threatens Protest

During the month of Kartika, the footfall of devotees at the shrine increases significantly. The demand for Mahaprasad also goes up during the month. A member of the Mahasuar Nijog said, the shrine's kitchen requires 120 quintals of firewood daily. On special days, 150 quintals of firewood is required for cooking the Mahaprasad. However, at present only 35 quintals of firewood to the shrine.

With the holy month of Kartika starting in a few days, the crisis needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The Suara Mahasuara Nijog (association of traditional temple cooks) has raised the issue formally by submitting a memorandum to Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb.

The Mahasuar of Srimandir had drawn the attention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to the issue. The Chief Minister had promised to resolve the wood problem. But even though a year has passed, no steps have yet been taken by the government to resolve the crisis, said Narayan Mahasuar, the head of Suar Mahasuar Nijog.

He said if the temple administration does not solve the problem soon, the Nijog will stage protests in the coming days. "We are meeting the shortage by collecting firewood from the woodshed. "If the administration does not resolve the issue soon, we will stop preparing Mahaprasad in the month of Kartik," he said.

Temple Development Administrator Debavrat Sahoo the OFDC under the supervision of DFO has been providing wood to the Mahasuar of the shrine. "The Chief Administrator of the temple is in touch with the Forest Department on ways to streamline the supply of firewood," he said.