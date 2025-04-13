Puri's Anweshan Helps Underprivileged Children Give Up Work, Take Up Education

Puri: Immersed in studies, scribbling Odia and English alphabets on slates with their nimble fingers, the children at Anweshan at Dhoba Khal slum in Puri once carried loads on their shoulders to help their families.

But education brought about a change in the children's lives, thanks to Anweshan, an organisation that has been working tirelessly to transform the nation's future. An employee of the organisation said it all started with just four children. But now 70 students attend the classes offered by volunteers at the organisation's premises. The organisation has managed to send 27 children, all from under-privileged backgrounds, back to school. The children from slums in the town carried the burden of their families on their shoulders.

Some begged while others others collected bottles. Anweshan was started by a few youth to bring about a change in the children's lives. The organisation's 'Ama Chatsali' (our school) is open to children whose parents cannot afford to send them to schools. Anweshan started with a library at Dhoba Khal slum near Penthakata locality. People residing in the slum and those adjoining it do not give much importance to education and would rather have their children work along with them or independently to sustain themselves.

A volunteer teaching a child at Anweshan (ETV Bharat)

But the society is replete with people who rise above selfish interests to change lives. Anweshan was started in 2021 as 'Ama Chatsali' and since then, classes are being held for one-and-a-half hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. The organisation has managed to get several children to government schools by convincing their parents that education can change their wards' lives.

Anweshan not only focuses on academics but also conducts sports, dance, music and drawing classes. The youths' efforts have yielded encouraging results with several people coming forward to help the organisation financially.

Smriti Behera, a student said classes from I to X are held at the Chatshali. "Along with studies, dance, singing and drawing classes are held here," said Smriti who aspires to be a police officer, a goal she could not have even dreamt of a few years back. Smriti resides in a house where it is not possible to study owing to lack of space. "It feels great to study at the Chatsali along with others," she said.

Children studying at Anweshan (ETV Bharat)

Anweshan was started by social workers, Niranjan Pradhan (45) and Santosh Kumar Rout (33), residents of Abakash Lane in Puri city. Their aim was to educate children at the 'Ama Chatsali' and send them back to school. The classes are taken by volunteers who do it for free. The organisation is run with the support of some philanthropists and the financial support of workers of reputed institutions. Niranjan is the president of the organisation and was working at SAMS at Puri's Samanta Chandra Shekhar College. After completing MCA, Niranjan came up with the idea of providing free education to slum children and to induct them into the mainstream of society. Pradhan said every child is gifted and if the talent in him/her is honed, then he/she can excel in life. "Children need the right guidance and the motivation to do well in life," he said.

Similarly, Rout has been engaged in social work since his childhood and has completed his graduation in Humanities. Santosh Nishi, a volunteer said, "There are several children residing in the city's slums and their families live in extreme poverty. The Dhoba Khal slum is home to 700 families and most children are deprived of education due to various circumstances and financial problems. 'Ama Chatsali helps such children get educated. It is a difficult task. We talk to the parents in the slum and make them aware of the importance of education. We make both the parents and the children aware of the benefits of education and bring them to our Chatsali to teach them".

A child writes Odia alphabets on a slate (ETV Bharat)

Santosh said several children have hidden talents. "We look for those who dance well or play well. We first train the children and then educate them," he said. Rupali Barik, another volunteer said "We educate children who do not go to school. Education is vital for the bright future of children," she said. Rupali said she and the other volunteers develop the hidden talents of the children and train them in drawing, dancing, sports and singing. "We also impart training on environment protection and good manners. We provide education to the children through various entertainment media," she added.