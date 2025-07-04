ETV Bharat / state

Puri To Become Odisha's Sixth Municipal Corporation, Announces CM Majhi Amid Rath Yatra Fervour

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Amplifying the festive spirit in the pilgrim town amid ongoing Rath Yatra celebrations, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that Puri Municipality will soon be upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, making it the sixth such civic body in the state after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

Addressing a press meet at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi described himself as an ordinary devotee among the many walking alongside Lord Jagannath, and pledged to work in mission mode to transform Puri into one of the most beautiful and well-developed cities and municipal corporations in the country.

"My responsibility is to improve the quality of basic services for both local residents and lakhs of devotees who visit Puri every day. The current municipal structure has been unable to provide required facilities to the residents. In view of the rise in population and increasing visitor footfall, the government has decided to upgrade the municipality to Puri Municipal Corporation," he said.

Following this development, senior BJP leader and Puri MP Sambit Patra stated, "CM Mohan Majhi made a historic announcement that Puri town will now be converted into a Municipal Corporation. This visionary decision has been taken keeping in mind the growing population of Puri, the sharp rise in the number of pilgrims, and the expanding urban needs of this holy coastal town. This announcement is a moment of great happiness, pride and significance for the people of Puri and all of Odisha."

Sharing details, Patra said that a new Municipal Corporation will be formed by combining the current Puri town and nearby gram panchayats. "About 7-8 gram panchayats from the Puri Sadar and Brahmagiri blocks will be included, so that people in these areas also benefit from improved urban facilities. All necessary processes related to this will begin tomorrow," he said.