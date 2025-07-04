Puri To Become Odisha's Sixth Municipal Corporation, Announces CM Majhi Amid Rath Yatra Fervour

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Amplifying the festive spirit in the pilgrim town amid ongoing Rath Yatra celebrations, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that Puri Municipality will soon be upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, making it the sixth such civic body in the state after Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur.
Addressing a press meet at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi described himself as an ordinary devotee among the many walking alongside Lord Jagannath, and pledged to work in mission mode to transform Puri into one of the most beautiful and well-developed cities and municipal corporations in the country.
"My responsibility is to improve the quality of basic services for both local residents and lakhs of devotees who visit Puri every day. The current municipal structure has been unable to provide required facilities to the residents. In view of the rise in population and increasing visitor footfall, the government has decided to upgrade the municipality to Puri Municipal Corporation," he said.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, odisha: BJP MP Sambit Patra says, " i would like to thank prime minister modi and chief minister mohan charan majhi for fulfilling the announcements that the people of puri had wanted for many years today. puri municipality has now been converted into a… pic.twitter.com/HHPpU5meZi— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2025
Following this development, senior BJP leader and Puri MP Sambit Patra stated, "CM Mohan Majhi made a historic announcement that Puri town will now be converted into a Municipal Corporation. This visionary decision has been taken keeping in mind the growing population of Puri, the sharp rise in the number of pilgrims, and the expanding urban needs of this holy coastal town. This announcement is a moment of great happiness, pride and significance for the people of Puri and all of Odisha."
Sharing details, Patra said that a new Municipal Corporation will be formed by combining the current Puri town and nearby gram panchayats. "About 7-8 gram panchayats from the Puri Sadar and Brahmagiri blocks will be included, so that people in these areas also benefit from improved urban facilities. All necessary processes related to this will begin tomorrow," he said.
"Puri will no longer be limited to a small urban area. Its boundaries and identity will now expand. Special focus will be given to preserving and promoting the culture, traditions, glorious history of Shri Jagannath, and the Odia identity. The state government is committed to bringing major positive change to Puri by providing modern civic amenities, multi-dimensional services, and world-class tourist facilities," Patra added.
In another major announcement, CM Majhi unveiled plans to establish a world-class Shri Jagannath Museum, Library and Research Centre in Puri to preserve and promote Jagannath culture and tradition.
Vision 2036
The chief minister also highlighted the government's vision to make Puri a major national religious and tourism hub by 2036. "Currently, visitors often only spend time at the Jagannath Temple and the beach, with little else to explore. The new infrastructure aims to change that," he said.
On this, MP Patra said, "The government has set a clear goal of developing Puri into one of India’s leading religious and tourism destinations by 2036. Building a beautiful, green, modern, and developed Puri is our shared dream and commitment."
Patra also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "whose strong leadership and developmental vision continue to inspire Puri's journey of progress".
ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ପରମ୍ପରାର ପ୍ରଚାରପ୍ରସାର ସହ ପୁରୀକୁ ଏକ ଉନ୍ନତ ଆଧ୍ୟାତ୍ମିକ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନସ୍ଥଳୀ ଭାବେ ଗଢ଼ି ତୋଳିବା ପାଇଁ ବିଶେଷ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର। ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ପୁରୀ ପୌରପାଳିକାକୁ ମହାନଗର ନିଗମରେ ପରିଣତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି।— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 4, 2025
ପୁରୀ ସହର ଏବଂ ଆଖପାଖରେ… pic.twitter.com/YHutKMEaBN
