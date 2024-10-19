Servitor Suspended Following Attack on Senior Supervisor in Puri Temple

Puri: In response to the attack on senior temple supervisor Buxi Ramachandra Pratihari, the chief administrator of Puri Jagannath temple has suspended a Pantibadu servitor Chandan Samantara from temple duties. The suspension comes following his alleged involvement in the attack. He has also banned Samantara from entering the temple premises.

The chief administrator, Arabinda Padhi, stated that no disorder within the temple will be tolerated and that strict action will continue against anyone found guilty of misconduct. “This suspension serves as a warning, and we would appreciate everyone’s cooperation,” Padhi stated. The accused has been detained by Singhdwara police station, where interrogation is on. Another person has also been detained, though his identity has not been disclosed.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near the Paschima Dwara (western gate) of Srimandir. When Pratihari was leaving through the gate he was attacked with a 'Bhujali' (sharp weapon), sustaining serious injuries to his hand, shoulder, and back. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where he was given treatment. Doctors confirmed his condition as stable. Puri CDMO Rupavanoo Mishra said we have given him all the treatment required and he seems to be stable. However, Pratihari was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Pratihari said that the attack may have been an act of revenge. "I had previously confronted an unauthorised individual who was illegally selling rabdi and kheera (sweet dishes offered to the Trinity in the temple) in Anand Bazar (the temple food court), a situation that had persisted for several days despite warnings. I believe, the same individual nursed a grudge against me and took revenge by attacking me," the victim alleged.

Secretary of Mahasuar Nijoga Ganeshwar Mahasuar and Padhi strongly condemned the attack. Mahasuar called it a 'serious incident' and assured that the temple administration would thoroughly investigate, using CCTV footage to identify those responsible. "The guilty will not be spared," asserted Padhi.