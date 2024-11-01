No Hidden Tunnel In Ratnabhandar, Counting Of Jewels Set For New Year, Confirms Odisha Government

PURI: Preparations for the counting of the Ratnabhandar’s jewels are set to begin in the New Year, while a final report on the vault’s structure will be submitted within a week. The state government on Friday confirmed this and clarified that no hidden tunnel lies within the Ratnabhandar (treasure vault) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, countering long-standing rumours.

The latest GPR survey conducted in the temple premises showed no indication of secret chambers or concealed assets. Preliminary studies revealed minor cracks in the vault, although these do not pose any immediate threat to the temple’s structure, according to officials. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is expected to begin necessary repairs on the vault after the Kartik Purnima festivities conclude, as the month of Kartik draws large numbers of devotees to the temple.

State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that once the ASI completes the structural repairs, the detailed counting and assessment of jewels stored in the Ratnabhandar inventorisation will commence. This highly anticipated inventory, scheduled for early 2024, aims to document and ensure the safety of the temple’s valuable assets.

Only after the Kartik month ends, the work can begin as during this time of the year, devotees flock the temple in large numbers. The temple authorities are working closely with ASI officials to schedule and plan the repair and inventory work. The New Year’s jewel counting is expected to bring transparency and dispel myths surrounding the historic vault, the minister added.