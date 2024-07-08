Puri Rath Yatra: Chariots Of Holy Trinity Reach Gundicha Temple

Puri : The chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannth, pulled by countless devotees, reached their destination of Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri. The three chariots have now been parked at Saradha Bali in front of the temple.

The Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra first reached Gundicha temple, then Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra, and last the Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath reached the Gundicha temple. During the annual Rath Yatra, the three deities come out of the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath temple and go on a ceremonial procession to Gundicha temple.

The Adapa Mandap Bije rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be held tomorrow in Puri Gundicha temple (Mausima Temple). A day after Rath Yatra, the three sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - will enter the Adapa Mandapa inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Gundicha temple.

According to the rituals, Ramakrishana and Madanmohan will first enter the temple after the offering Pushpanjali. They will be followed by the entry of Chakraraj Sudarshan. Lord Balabdhadra will be taken inside the temple in Pahandi Bije. Then Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath will make a grand entry in temple. During this period, devotees can relish 'Adapa Abhada', the special prasad prepared in the temple.