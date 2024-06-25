Puri Rath Yatra 2024: Events, Rituals, All You Need To Know

Bhubaneswar: The vibrant and deeply spiritual world famous Rath Yatra, one of the grandest festivals celebrated in Odisha's Puri, is all set to enchant devotees across the globe. The annual festival, dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, will commence from July 7 and continue till July 19. This festival is not only a display of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage but also a testament to the unwavering devotion of millions of pilgrims who gather in Puri to witness the divine spectacle.

Key events and schedule:

July 6: Nabajauban Darshan ( youthful reappearance of deities )

The Rath Yatra will begin with the Nabajauban Darshan, a special occasion where devotees get a glimpse of the deities after their rejuvenation period. This marks the commencement of the grand festivities, filling the atmosphere with a sense of anticipation and joy.

July 7: Gundicha Jatra or Ghosa Jatra

The main event, Gundicha Jatra, also known as Ghosa Jatra, will take place on the July 7. Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, will be placed on their magnificent chariots and pulled by devotees to the Gundicha Temple. A sea of devotees pulling the chariots is a lifetime experience.

July 11: Hera Panchami

The festival continues with Hera Panchami on July 11. This unique ritual symbolises the playful anger of Goddess Lakshmi as she visits the Gundicha Temple to see Lord Jagannath. The event is marked by traditional rituals and a symbolic search for the Lord.

July 15: Bahuda Jatra (Return journey of deities)

On the July 15, the deities will begin their return journey to the Jagannath Temple, known as Bahuda Jatra. The chariots will be pulled back to the main temple, marking the beginning of the concluding phase of the festival.