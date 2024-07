Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Reopens After 46 Years; What's Inside It?

Puri: The 'Ratna Bhandar', the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday reopened after 46 years for an inventory of the valuables and the repair of the structure, an official said. The treasury was last opened in 1978.

The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple was opened at 1.28 pm. Earlier, Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury. The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he has said.

The members of a committee set up by the state government for the purpose entered the temple around 12 pm, and after performing rituals, the treasury was reopened, authorities said. "On the wish of Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of 'Odia Asmita', has started making efforts to move forward," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"On your wish, the four gates of the Jagannath temples were earlier opened. Today, on your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose," it said in the post, which was shared at 1.28 pm, the auspicious moment decided to reopen the treasury.



Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, is gearing up to visit the treasury after the reopening. Earlier, temple authorities identified the place where the valuables will be kept temporarily. The ritual of 'Agnya', in which approval is sought for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, was completed in the morning.



The members of the committee entered the shrine at 12 pm in traditional attire for the reopening, said CBK Mohanty, another member of the committee. "Before reopening the treasury, we sought the approval of Goddess Bimala, Goddess Laxmi, who is the owner of the treasury, and lastly seek the approval of Lord Lokanath, who is its caretaker," Justice Rath said.



In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made for the entire process, Padhee said. "Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables," he said.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts," he added. The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, another official said.



Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent DB Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers inspected the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel were seen entering the temple premises with lights that will be installed inside the Ratna Bhandar.



It is also apprehended that there are snakes inside the treasury. Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, "We have come here on the instruction of the state government. There will be two teams of snake catchers -- one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration."

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the inner Ratna Bhandar (inner treasury) of Srimandir was opened after breaking the locks after they could not be opened through keys. The SJTA Chief said that all the ornaments of the outer Ratna Bhandar have been shifted to the temporary lockers. The ornaments were not shifted from the inner Ratna Bhandar today due to lack of time, he said.

"It would not be over today and since tomorrow is the Bahuda Yatra, we will have a meeting and decide when to shift the ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandar. After the transfer of all the ornaments, they will be handed over to the ASI. After the ASI completes the maintenance of the Ratna Bhandar, the ornaments will be kept in the temporary strong room. The contents of the inner Ratna Bhandar are in almirahs and chests," the SJTA chief said.

