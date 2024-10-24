Puri Jagannath Temple Administration Takes Precautionary Measures Ahead Of Cyclone Dana

Puri: In preparation for the impending Cyclone Dana, the Puri Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has implemented several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the temple premises and its staff just as cyclone Dana is gaining steam to hit the Odisha coast. The Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee urged all servitors to follow storm-related protocols strictly.

The major measures taken include removing the temporary tin and thatched roofs at Anand Bazar (the place inside the temple premises where prasad is sold and served) and the installation of temporary sheds to protect against rain. The LED screen at the Simhadwar at the temple entrance has been taken down, and the information center replaced with plywood. Additionally, sandbags have been also been placed on tin sheet roofs in the Koili Baikuntha area for added stability.

The roof of the row barricades near the seven steps and decorative lights from the porch have also been removed. All light barricades have been secured, with ropes tied around them, and generator sets filled with diesel. A JCB machine is on standby for emergency use. Efforts have been made to protect the CCTV system from any disruptions. The Chief Administrator has instructed that any additional measures should be taken in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC). The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police have been tasked with overseeing all arrangements to ensure readiness.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Puri district administration had asked the visitors to leave the town in view of the cyclone. It had also notified to keep the Jagannath temple closed for darshan for two days October 24 and 25.

On April 26, 2019, Puri was battered after Cyclone Fani hit the coast of the Pilgrim City. With massive destruction in and around Puri, the cyclone had left many homeless. The temple has been undergoing repairs and renovation by the Archaeological Survey of India.