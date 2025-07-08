Ratna Bhandar Repair Work At Puri Jagannath Temple Gets Over, Inventory Work To Begin Soon

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has completed the repair work of the Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar or treasury, while the inventory-related work will begin after approval of the state government, an official said.

After the completion of the work, the Ratna Bhandar has been handed over to the temple administration. According to the guidelines of the state government, the counting of the gems and jewels will commence in the coming days.

The announcement was made by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, and ASI's Superintending Archaeologist DB Garnayak at a press conference on Monday.

Padhee said, the stones of the outer and inner Ratna Bhandar have been replaced, and the floors replaced with granite. Stainless beams have been installed on the roof of the Ratna Bhandar, and the door has also been repaired.

"The conservation work was carried out by the ASI for about 333 hours over a period of 95 days. As many as 80 people worked to conserve the Lord's treasury," said Padhee.

The Ratna Bhandar has now been sealed. Jewellery and other precious items stored in iron chests and almirahs had been shifted to temporary strong rooms inside the temple in two phases in July last year when the Ratna Bhandar was reopened after four decades.

The valuables will be taken inside the Ratna Bhandar soon since the repair is now complete, Padhee said. The last inventory was done in 1978.

ASI Odisha Circle In-charge DB Garnayak said, “By the grace of the Lord, the repair work of the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar has been completed today. It took us 325 hours and 40 minutes for this. We started the repair work of the Ratna Bhandar on December 12, 2024.”

“Granite stones have been fitted on the floor. The possibility of further repairs for many years is low. All the work has been done as per the laser scanning and radar reports. There is no possibility of water leakage in the Ratna Bhandar now,” he assured.

